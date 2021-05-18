Stanford rescinds decision to drop 11 of its varsity sports programs

Stanford University has reversed the decision to scrap 11 of its varsity sports programs. In aannouncement on Tuesday, the school said that the school was in partial decline because of “an improved financial picture with greater potential for fundraising.”

At the time of the original decision in July 2020, the university faced severe backlash after announcing that the following sports would be discontinued:

Fencing for men and women

Field hockey

Lightweight rowing

Rowing for men

Co-ed and women’s sailing

Squash

Synchronized swimming

Volleyball for men

Wrestling

Stanford initially cited unspecified “serious and growing” financial challenges as the reason behind the mass disintegration, although there was a promise to honor scholarships for students and athletes, even those who joined the school for those programs. On Tuesday, the school said alumni are backing the cause to save the varsity programs.

“ We have new optimism based on new circumstances, including a strong and widespread philanthropic interest in Stanford Athletics on the part of our alumni, who have convinced us that raising the increased funds needed to support all 36 of our varsity teams is an approach that can succeed, ”said Marc Tessier-Lavigne, Stanford president.

The original decision resulted in federal lawsuits from the affected athletes, as well as protests on the field, such as the embezzlement of the school’s name and logo from uniforms.

The most notable example was championship wrestler Shane Griffith, who won a national championship in an all-black shirt and then also wore a hoodie that read “Keep Stanford Wrestling!”

That was of course on top of many external groups question the financial evidence behind the decision.

While Stanford is the biggest name of the bunch, it is still the newest school to flip the course on reducing numerous athletic programs. Other schools that have made similar reversals include William & Mary, Dartmouth and Bowling Green.