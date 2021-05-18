Joe Root: England captain on the impact of climate change on cricket





Cricket will have to evolve and develop – Root England captain Joe Root says it is “scary” to think that cricket will no longer be allowed to be played outside in certain parts of the world in 30 years due to the effects of climate change. Cricket is already taking place in some of the hottest parts of the world, but that could soon become impossible. Root says everyone has a role to play in protecting the environment to preserve the sport as we know it. “It’s pretty grim and something has to be done,” he told BBC Sport. “It’s scary to think that the game as it is now might not be the case in 30 years. “I am sure we will have to evolve and develop as a sport and also as players.” Root, 30, knows all too well the impact playing in extreme temperatures can have on the human body. The batsman was taken to hospital for treatment for severe dehydration after hitting in sweltering heat during the fifth Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney in 2018. Temperatures reached 47.3 ° C in Sydney that day, the hottest day in the city in 79 years, with temperatures in the center of the Sydney Cricket Ground estimated to be even higher. Root thinks there was probably “not enough focus” on hydration back then, and says all players are now putting more emphasis on dealing with hot conditions. “Obviously, physical fitness is very important, but recently hydration has become a real concern when touring difficult parts of the world,” he said. “We just went to India and Sri Lanka and there was a lot of attention to detail on how we would stay hydrated when we were playing, making sure there were regular, almost timed intervals when we replenish our hydration and do everything physically we were able to ensure that this did not affect our performance. “ Root says more needs to be done to mitigate the damaging impact of climate change, which could cause elements of the game to be lost forever. “There are a number of things we can do individually that collectively can have a big impact and a big change in progress,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to have a great career and play in some beautiful places around the world. It would be a real shame if that wasn’t possible for future generations.” Joe Root required hospital treatment for severe dehydration after hitting in extreme heat during the Sydney Ashes Test in January 2018

