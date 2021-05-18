HC Knole Park innovates during the pandemic with an online hockey program





In our last Club File series, we hear from a club that saw Covid as the catalyst for innovation and individual improvement At the new HC Knole Park hockey club in Kent, the months-long lockdown didn’t stop club members from developing their skills while staying connected and improving well-being. During the March lockdown, the club saw a hunger among members to continue hockey practice, despite the constraints of the Stay at Home order. A lot of skill videos and content surfaced from all over the hockey community at the time. We thought about what our club is about and realized that it is about connection and individual feedback, as well as personal development. That’s why our proprietary program is built around those important factors, said Ruth Bingham, HC Knole Park president. The club also offered a free membership during the first lockdown to give more young people access to the offer. Runs during lockdown Club captain Adam Ward adds: After about two weeks in lockdown, we realized that our members were desperate for some support to keep themselves and their families active during this difficult period. “To support members, we organized a daily virtual group session led by our coaching director Duncan Parnis. In this session, Duncan took everyone through a simple fitness session, followed by a 20-minute hockey session. Each week had different themes, including supporting Mental Health Awareness Week by providing our members with a daily kindness challenge. A new third lockdown this year meant a newly refined and developed lockdown program, while the club hosted a very successful online bake-off. Unique to Knole Park was the individual feedback that was made possible during online hockey sessions of teams. Players were able to submit unlimited videos and receive personalized individual feedback, which was a huge success. HC Knole Park – Bake Off 2 I don’t think we ever considered doing this still months later, admits Bingham, but I’m so proud of how we responded as a club by adapting and shaping our offering to support our members during the challenges of the pandemic. The club’s coaching director, Duncan Parnis, added: This lockdown, most of the players were already in these routines, so we provided a competitive element with weekly 3K blasts and a suggested running schedule. “It was great to have the buzz of the 3k blast as a game on Saturday, with players submitting their times for an invisible leaderboard. It was great to see how people improved so quickly and really enjoyed running their 3km! “ The pivotal point for the club was to ensure that participation levels remain intact. Alex Foster, a club parent, said: We are very impressed with the lockdown program and the enthusiasm and dedication of the coaches. As parents of teenage girls, after a year of low school sports, we are deeply concerned about the effect this will have on this group in the future. “Duncan has certainly done a lot to reduce the likelihood that our girls and others will stop exercising.” Do you have a feature or story idea from around the world? Get in touch with us!

