Washington Football Team gives RT Morgan Moses OK to seek trade, the source says





The Washington football team has long authorized Morgan Moses to seek an exchange, a source confirms. Washington would save $ 7.75 million in salary space whether trading or releasing Moses, whether before or after June 1. He would count $ 1.9 million in the dead cap room. Washington signed left-wing tackle Charles Leno Jr. earlier this month. and set up a tackle for Samuel Cosmi in the second round. Leno made 93 consecutive starts in the left tackle for Chicago before being released after the draft. Washington’s coach Ron Rivera said Cosmi could tackle left or right – he worked in both spots during last weekend’s mini camp – but they clearly didn’t pick him to let him down all season.

1 Related Rivera said he wanted to strengthen the attack line this off-season. They also traded for security guard Ereck Flowers and rank high on sophomore security guard Saahdiq Charles, who was limited to two games last season due to a dislocated kneecap. Moses has started every game for Washington since 2015, tackling almost exclusively with the right, although he had to start one game on the left in 2020. He often played through a variety of injuries and over the years developed into a mentor to younger players. He is close to court guard Brandon Scherff, who is on the franchise tag for the second consecutive season. Moses, a pick in the third round of 2014, has just turned 30 and has two years left on his contract. Washington also tackles Cornelius Lucas, Geron Christian, David Sharpe, Rick Leonard and David Steinmetz. Washington can use the released caproom to expand other players. The team is expected to hold talks with defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who will play for his fifth-year option this season, about a new deal. Also, the tight end Logan Thomas enters the last year of his contract and he can stand in line for an extension. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

