BCCI convenes a Special General Meeting on 29 May





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) convened a virtual Special General Assembly on May 29. In a letter to all members and affiliated units – which onesSportster– BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has written that there will be discussions about the upcoming cricket season in light of the pandemic situation in the country. While the meeting is expected to focus on hosting the T20 World Cup amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will also be deliberations on the upcoming domestic season. READ | Wriddhiman Saha recovers from COVID, available for India’s UK tour The board had to postpone junior cricket tournaments due to the pandemic and it is believed that a roadmap for the cricket season could be set this year, taking all factors into account. The board had to cancel the Ranji Trophy last season and had decided in the annual general meeting in December to compensate the players financially. It is assumed that discussions can take place in this area. In these difficult times we need to plan things well and there will be discussions in the meeting on various aspects. Much needs to be discussed to ensure that the season goes smoothly, a board official said. The timing of the meeting is also important as the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to hold a meeting on June 1 to decide the venue for the T20 World Cup, and the BCCI plans to discuss the way forward with hosting the tournament in October. -November. While other issues – including the Future Tours and Programs and women’s cricket – would be addressed, the main goal would be to come up with a strategy ahead of the ICC meeting. At the Apex Council meeting in April, the Board had shortened nine venues for the T20 World Cup, but with the country witnessing a second wave of the pandemic, chances are the entire tournament will be moved to the United Arab Emirates. On the surface, however, the board officials are optimistic about hosting the tournament in India if the situation improves. The ICC must take the tournament call, but on our part, we will have to be ready. We will discuss all options, assess the situation, and then come up with a plan to submit to the ICC, a board official said. Previously, both the BCCI and the ICC had indicated that they will move the tournament to the UAE in case the situation in India does not improve and an ICC team would visit the sites for an inspection. However, the plan was canceled due to the second wave and most states implementing lockdown. The BCCI had run the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a cluster caravan format, but the tournament had to be postponed halfway through after multiple players and support staff tested positive for the virus.

