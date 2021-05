Mets news: Pete Crow-Armstrong undergoes shoulder surgery

The Mets announced that outfield prospect will have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. The New York Mets announced today that minor league outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong will undergo surgery on his right shoulder for a GLAD (glenoid labral articular disruption) lesion. Crow-Armstrong, the first round of Mets in the 2020 First Year Player Draft, underwent a physical exam and an MRI earlier this week that revealed a tear in the labrum and an injury to the articular cartilage of the shoulder. Dr. David Altchek, Mets medical director, has confirmed the diagnosis and the surgery will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Crow-Armstrong, who lined up the Mets with their first pick in the 2020 draft, was expected to become an elite defender who would likely have to solve some offensive issues. This is how our Steve Sypa described him in his concept profile: At the plate, Pete Crow-Armstrong is slightly open, holding his hands high and blocking his bat behind his head. It swings with a light leg kick, with an easy, contact-oriented, low-effort left-handed swing that has registered output speeds of up to 99 MPH. It hits left-handers and right-handers equally well and spray line drives all over the field. He’s currently a hit-over-power player, chopping balls or hitting them back in the middle, although he does show pull-side pop. Weighing in at 61,180 pounds, he will likely add muscle to his body in the years to come, but how much strength he can add is a question that has split scouts and evaluators; some view him as a power below average in the future, while others believe that the raw power he adds will be enhanced by his ability to make hard, solid contact. Minor mechanical changes to his setup and swing, such as holding back his weight and using more of his body, will also allow him to improve his timing, increasing his in-game power as well. He demonstrates an excellent awareness record, with an eye for the strike zone and a rapidly growing eye for spinning recognition. While there are questions about its offensive potential, there are no questions about its defensive potential. Crow-Armstrong not only plays midfield, but he excels in almost every aspect of the position. He reads the ball well off the bat and shows an advanced understanding of routes. A plus, it glides effortlessly over the outfield and shows a lot of range. He quickly releases the ball and his arm is above average in arm strength and accuracy. Vocal and a leader among his fellow outfielders, he takes charge and directs traffic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos