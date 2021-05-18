‘It will hurt our cricket in the long run’: Inzamam understands why Wahab Riaz and Amir left Tests so early





Former Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq on Monday sent out a strong signal against cricket boards, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as he mainly focused on T20 and sidelined the importance of test cricket. In a video on his YouTube channel, Inzamam urged the boards not to sacrifice Tests for T20s, saying they can raise T20 cricket status at the same time without lowering Test cricket status. READ ALSO | You shouldn’t be reducing runs from 3 matches to 2 tests: Inzamam wants balance between Test and T20’s His comment came after PCB, in consultation with Cricket West Indies, decided to replace one test with two T20Is. Inzamam, who repeatedly empathized with the beauty and importance of Test cricket, said he now understands why pace bowler Wahab Riaz and now-retired speedster Mohammad Amir decided to move away from Test cricket to focus solely on white-ball. cricket. While Riaz continues to represent Pakistan, Amir announced his decision to retire from international cricket last year after a falling out with the current Pakistani team management. READ ALSO | There is a lot of confusion, we need to control mood swings: Ramiz Raja explains how Babar Azam can be a better leader I don’t mind if they want to play more T20Is for practice or for money, but Test cricket shouldn’t be sacrificed for this, Inzamam said in a video on his YouTube channel. If you remember that when Amir decided to retire from Test cricket, he was heavily criticized for preferring T20Is and league cricket over Test matches. The same also happened with Wahab Riaz. But now the board is giving the same message by replacing test matches with T20Is. How can you stop players from leaving Test cricket in the future if you follow the same line of thought? “- he added. The Pakistani battle legend – who scored 8,830 runs in 120 tests – made a heartfelt appeal to the ICC and other boards to stop chasing money. While understanding that T20 cricket makes more money, he also added that ignoring Test cricket will only hurt the game in the long run. READ ALSO | Reverse swing at king’s best: Ashwin amazed at Wasim Akram’s deadly bowling in Death Overs – WATCH I urge the ICC and other boards to stop chasing money because if the players take the same approach you will be injured, the former Pakistani captain said. If you want to practice more for the T20 World Cup, we should have asked them for T20Is without cutting back on the test matches. If you ignore test matches, it will hurt our cricket in the long run, ”said Inzamam. With the T20 World Cup only a few months ahead, it is clear that teams will continue to focus on building a World Cup winning squad. However, according to Inzamam, the plates do not need to shorten the length of the test series.

