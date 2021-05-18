Why Cricket Ireland is calling for a World Cup with 14 teams

Ireland missed the 2019 World Cup. (Photo by Stu Forster / Getty Images for ECB)

A 16-team world cup over the next decade is ambitious, but a good compromise can be achieved with a smaller increase in the crickets party event, which has crucial support from India’s influential governing body, says Richard Holdsworth, the high-performance director of India. Cricket Ireland.

Cricket Ireland’s 14-team World Cup proposal with two groups of seven has gained steam at recent Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meetings, both formal and informal, and almost certainly appears to be approved by the board of the International Cricket Council ( ICC) at its AGM in July.

That’s despite there still being a certain amount of sentiment, as I recently reported, among cricket power brokers for a 16-team World Cup, with some lamenting the slowness of expanding the sporting event.

But it may not really matter if India, whose influence in a bitter election late last year helped preserve its favorite candidate Greg Barclay, is receptive.

India is on board and the support of others has been good, Holdsworth told me. Look what the board makes of it now.

Crickets’ global event featured a measly 10 teams at the 2019 World Cup in the UK, with full members missing Ireland and Zimbabwe and the 2023 edition in India will boast the same number as well.

The 2019 World Cup final was epic, but there were only 10 teams at the tournament.

The World Cup has grown since its opening edition in 1975 but by only two teams, far behind rival sports football, basketball and rugby.

As the Associates teams in the tier below 12 Full Members grow stronger, along with a force of power on the ICC board, a concerted effort has been made for global events to actually match the self-proclamation of crickets as the second largest sport in the world.

Cricket Ireland has long been at the forefront of the search for a solution to the World Cup, a flagship event often clouded by mind-boggling formats and colored by an elite perception.

We’ve put forward three papers on World Cup structures over the past 12 years, Holdsworth said. We didn’t feel that the (16 team) 2007 format was good enough, even though Ireland did well (making it to the Super 8 stage).

Four groups of four teams were not ideal, but the 2015 World Cup (with 14 teams) also lasted far too long and fans were eliminated.

The seeds of the controversial cull to 10 teams occurred during the 2007 event, when India and Pakistan were eliminated early in the tournament in the Caribbean, which was a major blow to the ICC’s broadcasting partners.

It should work commercially, Holdsworth said. Two pools of seven allow India to play six games and then Super Sixes would make nine. Playing double headers within the schedule would also shorten the tournament.

According to sources, the ICC prefers 14 in part to satisfy broadcasters who were still shocked by the events of 2007. Holdsworth admitted that a 14-team event would probably be worth no more than a 10-team World Cup, but believed the ICC should. inventive.

India is the cash cow of cricket.

We get 40% of our earnings from ICC, so broadcast deals are important, of course, but there are other ways ICC can make up for the earnings, he said. A World Cup qualifying tournament would likely have four full members and a decent broadcast agreement could be worked out amid the rights deal that would make up for the shortage of a 14-team World Cup.

Some administrators are rebelling for the ICC, which is known for its conservatism in an accurate representative of the tenacious sport itself, to push through a defining generational shift, with someone telling me that the World Cup should actually have 20 teams.

However, Holdsworth does not believe the time is right for a marked rise and it appears he has read the temperature of the ICC.

Sixteen teams are ambitious, he said. Do we have 16 high quality teams that can be competitive? Maybe it’s too much now, but hopefully 16 teams will be possible by 2031.

Fourteen is a good compromise and result for the smaller countries and Associates, but we would be really stretched out to get the full members to go to 16 teams.

But Associates must be given a chance or it makes sense to have a World Cup qualification structure.

With the ICC nearly paralyzed last year after an excruciating chair process, the World Cup format has become the most pressing issue with future decisions of all three formats to be taken in July.

As an ICC board member recently told me that the ICC must make a decision on what format to maintain when defining the sport and its future Tests or T20?

The proof of that is that Ireland has prioritized white ball cricket because there is no context or consequence for test cricket for countries outside the nine-team World Test Championship (WTC).

We are not pushing to be in the top league because there is not enough time in the schedule for more than nine teams, Holdsworth said. But give us something that makes sense.

The ICC is currently investigating a second tier of Test cricket, which would consist of full members from Ireland, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan who are not part of the WTC and possibly top Associates such as Scotland and the Netherlands.

Ireland hopes to play more tests.

According to sources, the ICC is unlikely to admit new Full Members of Test countries in the coming years, so it remains unclear whether a second tier would have official Test status.

A playoff for the division two winner and ninth-seeded team to get into the WTC could be a possibility, Holdsworth said.

Hosting test matches is huge. It costs us $ 1 million. Does the second level have to be that tough? Could there be four-day tests? Does it need DRS? Should there be overseas referees?

There are ways to reduce costs. The ICC is open to this.

In the meantime, Ireland is dealing with the horse trade of bilateral series that the powers of India, England and Australia have generally preferred to play themselves. Australia may have been the most blatantly reluctant to play smaller countries, but after continued backlash on social media, it seemed to be mending its ways.

Australia will be late in hosting Afghanistan later this year and it was reported in the Australian media that Ireland could be next.

Or maybe not.

I’m not sure where that report came from, but it has no validity, said a stunned Holdsworth. (Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley) clarified that is not the case.

In the past we have looked at opportunities to play against each other. We have a good relationship with CA since James Sutherland was in the role.

We think we can fill the SCG with an Irish fixture.

Maybe that’s a pipe dream for now, but Cricket Ireland is definitely going to be quite influential behind the scenes.