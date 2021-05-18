Sports
Returning Man United fans cheer on team, protest against Glazers, while Solskjaer worries
MANCHESTER, England – Manchester United did their best to host a party night on Tuesday, but problems on and off the field were still central.
Supporters returned to Old Trafford – legally this time – for the first time in 437 days and did not miss their chance to continue the protests against the Glazer family. Meanwhile, relegated Fulham became the last team to leave with a positive result, securing a 1-1 draw. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team has shown signs of progress, but United’s league home record this season is: played 19, won nine.
Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw were awarded Club Player of the Year before kick-off and Edinson Cavani marked his first game for United fans with a goal so good it was almost worth the wait. But despite all this, protests continued and Joe Bryan’s late equalizer ruined any chance of signing with a win for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and the Europa League final in Gdansk.
Solskjaer looked like a man in the thick of it since demonstrations about the owner of the Glazer family
ship broke up a month ago in the wake of the European Super League mess, and with 10,000 fans back at Old Trafford for the first time since March 8, 2020, he used his program notes to evoke calm.
“The events of the past few weeks have been difficult at times,” he wrote. “I hope everyone will unite behind the team tonight.”
For the most part, they did, and Cavani’s goal – a 40-yard lob towards the Stretford End that couldn’t have been better judged had he had a tape measure – was greeted with a roar that felt like it had happened. was generated by 100,000 votes instead of a tenth of those, but the anti-Glazer message was never far off. Green and gold signs saying “Glazer Out” were handed out outside the stadium and held up as the players walked out for kickoff, and during a break in the game midway through the first half, each side of Old Trafford stood up to chant ” we want Glazers out “and” love United, hate Glazer. “
Joel Glazer has a long way to go if he really wants to “build confidence” with United fans, as he says. The majority of supporters will believe it when they see it.
The owners have pledged investments to refurbish Old Trafford and the training ground at Carrington, but Solskjaer will also need money to spend on the squad if he wants to take another step forward. Third last season and second this time, confirmed after Chelsea’s victory over Leicester City later on Tuesday, all that’s left is an ongoing title challenge, but he needs more players. Home form will also have to improve after losing 26 points this season.
“The buzz, the energy, the atmosphere [from the fans] was fantastic, “said Solskjaer.” To get them back, you felt them and the buzz of people just talking. We really missed it, but maybe that was part of the reason we played the way we did. I thought that sometimes we played too much to enjoy ourselves.
“There was certainly a period when we should have put more of our authority on the line and in the Premier League it has never been given up. We went for it, but couldn’t get the three points we wanted so badly the following week. . “
The more immediate concern for Solskjaer is the fitness of Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Fred ahead of the Europa League final against Villarreal in a week’s time.
Maguire deals with an ankle ligament injury and despite Solskjaer’s optimism, the English defender still sits on crutches and looked uncomfortable negotiating the stairs on the way to his seat in the stands. McTominay was substituted for Fulham in the second half after suffering a knee injury and central midfield partner Fred was also hit.
McTominay and Fred will have to be judged, and then asked about Maguire’s chances of taking on Villarreal, Solskjaer said, “It looks difficult, let’s put it this way.” Whether his captain is available or not, Solskjaer knows that after two defeats and a draw in the past seven days, taking his first trophy as a manager of United is not a foregone conclusion.
“We have to play better against Villarreal,” said Solskjaer. “I think it might be a wake-up call.”
He can only hope it is.
