



Cricket MEAC / SWAC Challenge Kickoff matches are scheduled for the 2024 season, ESPN Events announced on Tuesday. The news of the future Cricket MEAC / SWAC Challenge Kickoff games was announced in partnership with ESPN Events signing a new six-year deal with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The agreement extends both the Cricket MEAC / SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Cricket Celebration Bowl. We are excited to continue our relationship with these two incredible conferences, said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. The Cricket MEAC / SWAC Challenge Kickoff and Cricket Celebration Bowl have been mainstays on our event roster and we’ve seen tremendous growth for these legendary games. We look forward to their continued success and celebrate HBCU football in the years to come. The 2021 Cricket MEAC / SWAC Challenge Kickoff, previously announced, will feature the North Carolina Central Eagles against the Alcorn State Braves. The game will be played in week zero on Saturday, August 28 at the Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be broadcast in prime time on ESPN. Future Cricket MEAC / SWAC Challenge Kickoff games announced today include Alabama State vs. Howard in 2022, South Carolina State vs. Jackson State in 2023 and Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State in 2024. All three games will be played weekly in week zero. the announcement. The 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 18 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The annual post-season game features a matchup of the champions of the MEAC and SWAC. This new deal reaffirms ESPN’s commitment to supporting HBCU college football in a real and meaningful way, said John T. Grant, Executive Director of the Kickoff and Celebration Bowl. By posting the Cricket MEAC / SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Week 0, Atlanta gets national attention for the opening weekend of the college football season as well as the start of the Bowl season with the Cricket Celebration Bowl. We were looking forward to starting and ending the season with a lot of energy and excitement around these two games. Future Cricket MEAC / SWAC Challenge Kickoff Games 2021 – NC Central vs. Alcorn State

