Washington Football Team has long allowed Morgan to start tackling Moses to seek a trade, per report

The Washington Football Team is seemingly on the cusp of the dawn of a new era along the line of attack. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the club will likely move on from Morgan Moses whom he has long dealt with and given him the option to go out and seek a trade. The 30-year-old has been with the organization since Washington called him up in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft from Virginia.

While this may be a noticeable change in Washington’s offensive line, the writing was on the wall for the club to cut off any bait with Moses given their off-season moves. They acquired Ereck Flowers through an exchange with the Miami Dolphins last month and recently signed former Bears Charles Leno. Washington also used Overall Pick No. 51 in the 2021 NFL Draft off Texas tackle Samuel Cosmi, so it was going to be a very busy position group heading into the rest of the off-season practices.

Not only could Washington simply try to inject new blood into the line of attack, but moving on from Moses could also be a profitable maneuver financially. He has to pay $ 7.75 million by 2021 and if a team trades in for him, they’ll take his paycheck. He also only bears a $ 1.9 million dead cap charge.

Moses – who was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the sixth highest right tackle – has been as reliable as a piece along the offensive line as you would like during his tenure with Washington. He’s played (and started) every regular season game going back to 2015. During that stretch, he also played in 95.3% of the offensive snaps, so whichever team Moses acquires gets a pretty reliable piece.