Florida Tennis Takes Down Illinois – ESPN 98.1 FM





Florida’s number 1-ranked tennis team won number 16-ranked Illinois 4-0 on Monday night. The Gators continued their run in the NCAA tournament after their round of 16 win over the Big Ten champions. HOW SWEEP IT IS! #GatorsMTN #GoGators pic.twitter.com/IEJhoiWb5S – Gators Men’s Tennis (@GatorsMTN) May 18, 2021 Predominant winning was the Gators’ theme this season. Florida has won two of its doubles. In the singles, Florida managed to collect points with three convincing wins over Illinois. The new collaboration of Duarte Vale and Johannes Ingildsen moved to 2-0 in the doubles. In addition, Sam Riffice and Ben Shelton advanced to 8-2 in the year with a win on the second field. Sophomore Blaise Bicknell credited the team’s momentum and teamwork for the keys to victory against Illinois. Well, right from the start these guys came out with a lot of energy and they showed as if they were ready to go. We didn’t let that bother us and we really went after it from the start … And we kept the momentum going from there and it was a great team effort overall. Bicknell and Josh Goodger go to 30-0 and 21-0 respectively in the season as they both remain unbeaten in singles. During the tournament, the Gators won their first three games in the NCAA tournament in South Alabama, South Florida and Illinois with a combined score of 12 to 1. With two sweeps already under their rackets, the Gators remain the favorites to take all. games. way. Singles Matchups #1 singles Unfinished 1 2 3 4 Aleks Kovacevic [ILL] 4 6 1 0 Duarte Vale [UF] 6 3 2 UF # 2 Singles Unfinished 1 2 3 Siphosothando Montsi [ILL] 6 ^ 7 3 0 Sam Riffice [UF] 7 ^ 9 2 UF # 3 Singles Last 1 2 Alex Brown [ILL] 2 3 Andy Andrade [UF] 6 6 # 4 Singles Last 1 2 Zeke Clark [ILL] 3 3 Blaise Bicknell [UF] 6 6 # 5 Singles Unfinished 1 2 3 4 Hunter Heck [ILL] 6 2 2 0 Ben Shelton [UF] 4 6 3 UF # 6 Singles Last 1 2 Noe Khilf [ILL] 1 3 Josh Goodger [UF] 6 6 Doubles Matchups # 1 Doubles Last 1 Zeke Clark / Alex Brown [ILL] 4 Duarte Vale / Johannes Ingildsen [UF] 6 # 2 Doubles Last 1 Siphosothando Montsi / Noe Khlif [ILL] 3 Sam Riffice / Ben Shelton [UF] 6 # 3 Doubles Last 1 Hunter Heck / Aleks Kovacevic [ILL] 6 Brian Berdusco / Will Grant [UF] 4 Florida Gators take on the Aggies Nothing but the in this pic.twitter.com/YbUWMMYiMq – ITA (@ITA_Tennis) May 18, 2021 The round of 16 is scheduled for a SEC game between the No. 1 ranked Florida Gators and the No. 8 ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday. Head coach Bryan Shelton praised the experience the Aggies have after their own sweep against the state of Mississippi. We’ve played them a few times this year. We know them very well. They know us. It’s a fight every time we play those guys. They are strong from top to bottom. They have gained a lot of experience in that team. They have some senior leaders in Vacherot and Habib and Aguilar. They’re also just a tough, rough team, so we know very well we have to get our work done, but I like my boys. I like my boys a lot. The Gators have had two wins over the Aggies this season, including a 5-2 win over College Station and a 4-3 win in the semifinals of the SEC tournament. The quarter-finals start on Thursday at 7:30 am. p.m Quotes per FloridaGators.com







