Cricket club saddened after vandals destroy equipment and goal pavilion





After the year we’ve had, the last thing you want is to get out of your pocket for a few grand, but that’s exactly what happened to Prestwick Cricket Club after vandals smashed their expensive ground covers.

The juniors came to train on Sunday morning to find that the tarpaulins, protecting the ground from bad weather, had been trampled by senseless louts.

The club says they hope they can be repaired, but if not, it could cost them £ 3,500 to replace. The vandals also targeted the pavilion and the score hut. A club spokesman said: “These covers are used to protect the wicket off the field. If this gets wet, it is unplayable. Basically, when the weather is bad, as it usually is here, we can’t play cricket. ” The club shared the news in a Facebook post, saying, “These are our covers. They allow us to protect our cricket fields to ensure we have the best chance of playing cricket in our unpredictable Scottish weather.” “These covers are important to the club and give us the best chance of playing games all season long. They have been a big contributor to the success of our title a few years ago. “We are a non-profit organization. We pride ourselves on being a community club and providing a cricket facility for junior and senior members. We are also proud to give back to the local community through a friendly, family clubhouse environment. to help local charities with fundraising. “We are really saddened to discover during junior Sunday morning practice that they have been damaged. This is hundreds of pounds of damage and the club will have to pay the costs.”







