Sports
College Football Schedule 2021: Opening Weekend Kickoff for Major SEC-ACC Clashes, Notre Dame-Florida State
The dog days of summer are seriously arriving, but announcements of college football plans are here to at least whet our appetites in the meantime. And, as is tradition, Week 1 of the 2021 slate has some monster games that could define the landscape of the sport in the fall. With kick-off still over three months away, television times have been set for a handful of the weekend’s biggest games.
Three SEC vs. ACC matchups are central when Miami (FL) takes on the defending champion Alabama on Saturday, September 4 in the afternoon. That will be followed by a classic rivalry that will be revisited when Clemson and Georgia face off in a primetime neutral-site game featuring two College Football Playoff contenders. Florida State and Notre Dame occupy a rare Sunday night, while Louisville and Ole Miss round out the weekend on Labor Day night.
Let’s take a look at the big matchups starting the 2021 season. Dates, times, television information and game breakdowns can be viewed below. All kickoff times Eastern.
Alabama vs. Miami (FL) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
The first of two Chick-fil-A Kickoff games in Atlanta, Georgia takes place in the mid-afternoon. The reigning defending champions will have to replace Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris and WR Jaylen Waddle, among others. But if there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from Nick Saban’s group, it’s that there’s plenty of blue-chip talent in the wings waiting for breakthrough seasons. This will also be the first look we have at QB Bryce Young as he takes over Crimson Tide’s attack. Young was the # 1 quarterback recruit in 2020, and his debut as a full-time starter was highly anticipated.
The other sideline will also feature one of the best signal callers in the nation in D’Eriq King. Sophomore Cane eschewed the NFL draft in favor of another year in college after passing more than 2,600 yards and 27 total touchdowns a year ago. With Clemson not on the regular season schedule for the Hurricanes, Alabama should be the toughest test for Manny Diaz’s group.
Clemson vs. Georgia – 7:30 pm, ABC
Saturday’s primetime matchup features two regional rivals who should be in the national talk again for both the playoff and national championship. But their respective journeys begin at the Duke’s Mayo Classic at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Bulldogs return to quarterback JT Daniels as the offense finally seems to take that next step under offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Daniels came back great from his knee injury in the last four games of the 2020 season, pitching for 10 touchdowns on just two tips. With a full off season under their belt, it will be fascinating to see just how much Georgia can open – especially without top receiver George Pickens, who is out with his own ACL injury.
Clemson has left the Trevor Lawrence era, but DJ Uiagalelei seems perfectly equipped to take charge. The sophomore was excellent in his two big games last year – vs. Boston College and Notre Dame – with 781 yards passing and four touchdowns along with two more scores on the ground. Dabo Swinney’s group has thrived in these types of regular season non-conference games in the past, usually relying on defense to get the job done.
Notre Dame in Florida State – 7:30 p.m. (Sunday), ABC
What would have been a conference match last season now goes back to normal scheduling agreement between the Fighting Irish and the ACC’s Seminoles. Still, this is a great match for both parties. Fresh off a playoff outing, Notre Dame appears to be reloading quickly and starting quickly against a group in the state of Florida still looking for direction under sophomore coach Mike Norvell. The Noles shocked North Carolina a year ago … can they get another big win against the Irish this time?
Louisville vs. Ole Miss – 8pm (Monday), ESPN
Labor Day’s evening games have usually yielded some fun match-ups over the years. This should be no different with two top-notch offensive ghosts, Louisville’s Scott Satterfield and Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin, finishing week 1. The Cardinals were an off-season darling in 2020, but sputtered to a record of 4-7. Ole Miss finished 5-5, but played in some of the more exciting SEC games in Kiffin’s first year. Most notably, Kiffin gave his old boss, Nick Saban, his toughest game last season in a 63-48 loss. Can Kiffin set up another barn burner, but without Elijah Moore on top?
