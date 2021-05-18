St. John’s Jesuit tennis has built a championship culture





TOLEDO, Ohio District High School Tennis Week and St. Johns had six of their seven players hit their tickets to keep playing. But as a team they have been to the State Championships 15 of the last 16 years. A culture of winning has been built in St. Johns. A major reason for this is their leader Jim Davis. Affectionately known as JD, he has taken this program to new heights. “JD has clearly been here for a long time,” said Aidan Williams. “He has a lot of advantages, including experience and intelligence. He knows what to tell us when we are on the field and during practice, and even off the field. So that we can have fun together after the games. even when we are on the field it comes with intensity and I think that is why St. John’s has been such a great team for so many years. “ “It’s really something we’re really, really proud of,” Davis said. “It’s just a neat culture here and what I find interesting is that all seniors agree with it.” But JD is a humble leader who is quick to turn away the praise. The Titans have had a lot of talent, and they love passing the torch from class to class. “It just goes to show how strong our tennis program is,” said senior Alex Kufner. “I hope the years ahead can continue and keep that streak going. Over the years we’ve found this family together and we don’t want to disappoint each other.” “To think that we are part of a program that has been doing so well and has been doing so well for so many years is just a great feeling,” said Williams. “That comes with pressure, of course, but it also comes with excitement and intensity. So we just ride that wave to the district final.” “There’s a kind of built-in, when you go to St. John’s you’re really expected to continue the tradition, win or lose,” Davis said. “We have just been lucky enough to win 16 years in a row.

