



DEEPHAVEN, Minn. – The new Central Collegiate Hockey Association will award the MacNaughton Cup to the regular season champion, continuing a college hockey tradition that began in 1951. The trophy is most associated with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, which presented the trophy annually from 1959-81 and 1984-2021. “We are delighted to award the MacNaughton Cup to the CCHA regular season champions,” said CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia in a press release. “The handcrafted 40 pound pure silver trophy has been awarded to a college hockey champion since 1951 and we look forward to keeping the tradition alive at CCHA. . “ Named after amateur hockey supporter James MacNaughton, the MacNaughton Cup was originally awarded to amateur teams in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula from 1913. The trophy was presented in 1951 to the newly formed Midwest Collegiate Hockey League, the forerunner of the WCHA. The original CCHA awarded the MacNaughton Cup to its regular season champion for three seasons from 1981-84, when trophy holder Michigan Tech was briefly part of the league. Michigan Tech is proud to be the trustee of the most historic trophy in college hockey, MTU athletics director Suzanne Sanregret said in a statement. We were excited to bring the MacNaughton Cup back to the CCHA. We look forward to competing in a CCHA Championship and returning the cup to his home in Copper Country. Tech has won the MacNaughton Cup eight times, more than any other current CCHA member. Minnesota State, the current trophy holder, has won it six times. Bemidji State, Ferris State, and Northern Michigan each claimed it once.

