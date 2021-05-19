Catch up with women’s tennis alumni, Brown and White

It’s brown and white spoke to three women’s tennis alumni Grace Lin, 19, Kirstin Godau, 18, and Jamie Campisi, 17, to reflect on their years at Lehigh and catch up on what they have accomplished since graduation.

Question: What are you currently doing professionally or with tennis?

Grace Lin: I started working two weeks after graduating, so a fast turnaround time. I am doing legal recruitment at a law firm in San Francisco. It was a really great experience so that was fun. We’ve been remote since March, but luckily my company has been able to give us all the resources we need to work effectively from home, and I’m certainly grateful to have a job now. As for tennis, I actually haven’t really played since, I guess, my last game in April, just because I’m right on the job. I was commuting pre-COVID so I just didn’t have that much time for that, but I tried to stay active by just doing other types of workouts like running, yoga and other things that aren’t necessarily tennis specific. That has been quite fun, as I feel like so much time has been spent playing tennis alone, but I look forward to playing again and hopefully joining some sort of league once everything settles down.

Jamie Campisi: In terms of tennis, there hasn’t been much. Immediately after graduating in Lehigh, I started studying law. I graduated from Lehigh in May 2017 and started law school in September 2017. I just graduated from law school in May and am an administrator for a Supreme Court judge in New Jersey.

Kirstin Codes: Tennis, I just play for fun, nothing professional or official. In terms of profession and work, I am currently an auditor at PWC, PricewaterhouseCoopers. I’ve been working there since graduating from Lehigh in 2018.

Question: What are your favorite tennis memories of Lehigh?

GL: I think I have had many fond memories of Lehigh tennis. I just meet a lot of people, all my teammates, they are all friends for life. I think one of the most memorable moments for me was my sophomore year. We had the Patriot League tournament in Lehigh, which was quite special. My parents and my sister were able to come out and have a look. Just literally letting all my friends and peers drive to Goodman and watch it was really fun. I’m lucky with that because I know that not every athlete can keep that tournament at home because they rotate.

JC: Just the camaraderie, practicing every day with your best friends, going for a ride in a van, getting breakfast before the game or going out for dinner afterwards. As great as the game was, and certainly such a huge highlight to represent Lehigh at a conference like the Patriot League with so many great schools was a real honor and a privilege. Certainly the time with my teammates, and then I had some really spectacular coaches out there. Really, the people have definitely made it a great experience. Also, the competitive gene absolutely lacks the ability to don a uniform and compete with other schools in a real sport.

KG: I would probably say the Patriot League tournament was my senior year just because, in terms of our abilities as a tennis team, I think in my opinion that of the four years I was with Lehigh, I was our strongest team in terms of talent. as well as cohesion, collaboration and support each other. While we didn’t win, that was probably the day we played best as a team, supporting each other and encouraging each other. I would also say it was bittersweet because it was our last game on the team, but I would say it was probably my favorite and best memory.

Question: Are there any lessons you learned from your time with the tennis team that still help you today?

GL: Just in general, kind of a touch with the people I’ve met through Lehigh tennis. They are lifelong friends and I keep in touch with all of them. I think that’s one of the most special aspects of Lehigh tennis, just the people. Competitive tennis ends once you graduate, but it’s the people who stay out of it. I think a life lesson in general is that as a student athlete in college, you learn a lot about time management, discipline, and being able to adapt quickly. I think that really helped me in the post-college and with my work. Just being able to interact with people, think quickly. I think that helped me a lot, and just the dynamics of teamwork. I work quite well with my team, I really enjoy my department and I think we all work very well together. I think a lot of the teamwork from tennis has transferred to my professional life, even if it has nothing to do with sports.

KG: I would say that being on a team, a sports team and the college atmosphere in general really helped with work. Even after you graduate and you know that everyone is doing group projects in the classroom, if you are on a sports team, you work with other people. That will only continue once you get started in the business world and whatever you do, you are most likely not doing anything independently or without the help of other people. Especially in my work, the way it is structured, you are in specific teams where you may be working on your own subset or section of the work, but together you are working towards a broader goal. At least that’s what it is for tennis because in doubles you have a partner you play with, but when you play singles you are technically competing on your own, but you are also competing for the wider group for the team.

Question: What did you do during the pandemic?

JC: My last semester of law school was remote, I was unable to graduate because of all this. I now work, as I said, for a judge in the New Jersey Supreme Court. After that, I go to a large law firm and that could potentially be put off, but I definitely work remotely and work for a Supreme Court judge who I have probably seen in person once. Certainly a lot of video calls, a lot of emails, but certainly nothing affected too much. You learn to adapt and adapt, and I think that’s one thing that athletics certainly helps a lot with. I can even say that I learned that from my time at Lehigh, in terms of tennis and being able to adapt. You get the best out of what the situation is for you. While I would certainly like to be in a normal environment and not in the midst of a global pandemic, I think it ended well.

KG: In terms of work, I did not go to the office, I still work remotely and will probably be for a while. Obviously it is an adjustment for everyone, but I think my communication skills have definitely improved because it is not as easy as when you are at the office or wherever you are. You can’t walk upstairs and ask someone a question, you have to be organized, schedule a time with people and be concise and get to the point. I think it helped in that aspect of improving communication and also just budgeting time, and it also challenged my skills and mindset to separate work from my daily life. You do not physically separate yourself from where you live and work. That has been an adjustment, but other than that, that’s it from a COVID perspective.