Houston broadcaster legend shares shocking Rockets stories

Legendary play-by-play man Bill Worrell retired last Friday night after announcing nearly 40 years of Houston Rockets games on TV. During his long and amazing career, Worrell has also aired Astros and Oilers games, plus everything from rodeo to table tennis, volleyball to boxing and golf to synchronized skating.

Synchronized skating?

“I got there two hours early and they tried to explain the sport to me. Basically I just did the introductions and turned it over to my color analyst. Whatever she said, I agreed,” Worrell once told me.

The funny thing is, Worrell might never have become a sports announcer had it not been for conflict over class scheduling at UH. He would be William Worrell, MD today.

Worrell, whose father “Dub” Worrell served as the team dentist for the UH Cougars, Rice Owls, Houston Oilers and Rockets, entered the UH in 1964 as a pre-med student and lefty baseball pitcher. When he tried to enroll in Introductory Biology 101, the class was scheduled for the same time as baseball practice. Pre-med or baseball? That was an easy choice for Worrell, and he switched his major to radio TV.

“I was a pitcher with limited ability, with a pretty good curveball and a good pick-off move. I needed that move because I walked so many batters,” he said.

Fun and strange fact: Worrell started a game against Texas A&M in 1964, walked the first three batters and retired them all at first base. That must be some kind of record.

After graduation, he took a job with Channel 2 and eventually progressed to sports anchor. In 1983, he was hired as the Rockets play-by-play announcer on TV, and as they say, the rest is history. In the case of Worrell, historically.

We spoke to Worrell the morning after the night before – his last game for the Rockets.

SportsMap: Did you go somewhere after the game Friday night to celebrate your retirement?

Bill Worrell: I went home. I am 77 years old and I was already bedtime. That’s part of why I retired!

SM: What was the wildest, funniest moment of your career?

BW: I think it was the game in Indianapolis when referees Reggie Miller fouled and the crowd went crazy! They started throwing pennies first and then some of the fat cats threw in a few quarters, and when they came off the track, they hit me and Calvin Murphy in the back of the head. Calvin reached back and picked up a lady’s umbrella, opened it and put it over our heads. You could really hear the coins hitting the umbrella. The lady wasn’t too happy, but it did save us some bumps. It ran on the highlights of shows for about a week, and they still cut it off from time to time. The lady was angry at first, but we put her on TV and she brightened up.

SM: You were a pretty good pitcher at the University of Houston. When broadcasting Astros games early in your career, have you ever fantasized that you were on the hill?

BW: Never. I reached a top speed of 140 km / h. Ray Charles could hit me.

SM: Looking at the retrospective of your career that the Rockets and AT&T SportsNet put together, did you reminisce about your once-luxurious dark hair?

BW: I now never look at my hair again because at my age I no longer go near mirrors. At least I still use a brush, most of my friends are bald.

SM: As a broadcaster, was it a struggle to announce last season, the worst of the Rockets ever?

BW: Sometimes it was hard to stay positive, but they played hard so I broadcast hard.

SM: On a personal level, who was your favorite athlete to deal with on the road?

BW: When I started it was Calvin and Rudy Tomjanovich, they were like brothers. Then I got older and the players got younger. In the end they could have been my grandchildren. We didn’t have much in common.

SM: You are not retiring because we will never see you again. How is your relationship with the Rockets progressing?

BW: I will handle some specials and interviews and everything they need from me. It gives me 40 years of basketball with the Rockets, and 50 years in Houston broadcasts if you count the 10 years with Channel 2.

SM: What was your favorite meal on Rockets road trips?

BW: Liver and onions at Jimmy Neary’s in New York. Best bar, nicest people and excellent food! I have sent many of my friends there over the years and they have never been disappointed. Jimmy is now 90 and still on the spot every night.

SM: You were a pioneer in broadcasting in Houston and a mentor to many young sports announcers. Who was your mentor, the person who inspired you?

BW: Ray Miller was my mentor at Channel 2 when I started. He taught me everything about writing, reporting and presenting. In sports it was the great Bill Enis. I also loved working with Gene Elston, who taught me how to get the most out of the fewest words. That lesson was perfect for television. Don’t discuss the game.

SM: You mainly mentioned Rockets games at The Summit (later Compaq Center) and Toyota Center. Rate them.

BW: The top was perfect. People came in, swinging around the house. Those two championship seasons were wild. Toyota Center is the most fan-friendly arena in the league. Good sightlines and delicious food, as you can certainly attest.

SM: You’ve been so busy broadcasting games over the years. Do you have any hobbies?

BW: Play golf and sing in the shower.

SM: Which players were your favorites to interview, who gave the most interesting answers?

BW: The best were Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Calvin Murphy, Kobe Bryant, John Lucas, and Yao Ming. Yao Ming had a great personality and learned English in about two years. There were several difficult ones, but most were great.

SM: Little known fact, you had a band in high school and college. What kind of music have you played?

BW: Do you mean “Bill Worrell and Jokers Wilde?” We played a lot of Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, Ray Charles, and later The Beatles, because their songs were so easy to learn.