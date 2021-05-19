Theodore High football coach / AD Eric Collier charged with assault





Theodore High School football coach and athletic director Eric Collier is one of four people charged with third-degree felony after an incident in Bayou La Batre on May 8. A release Tuesday from Det. Cpl. Robbie Morrow of Bayou La Batre Police Department identified Wayne Eric Collier Sr. (Theodore coach), Wayne Eric Collier Jr., Shawn Jerome Collier and Hayden Aaron Collier as primary aggressors in an incident that occurred on the beach on the west side of Dauphin Island. Warrants have been issued for the four. Morrow’s release stated that investigators were consulting with the Mobile County District Attorneys Office to seek criminal charges. The Mobile County DAs Office considered the crime a felony and was referred to Bayou La Batre Municipal Court. According to the official report: An incident occurred on the beach at the western end of Dauphin Island. As a result of that incident, multiple messages of threat of violence were sent to multiple people still on the island. In the hours that followed, several other messages were sent by one person stating that he expected the group to return to the Bayou La Batre City Docks where he and others were waiting. That person even sent pictures of the victims’ vehicles and the port area to make sure he was indeed waiting. At approximately 6:50 PM, the group began moving into the Bayou La Batre City Docks area. The ship occupied by the victims was then attacked by multiple attackers before even reaching land. Several victims were dragged off the ship, attacked with hands and feet and even kept underwater, causing the victims to fear for their lives. The injuries of the many victims ranged from bruises to the head, face and body to broken bones in the face. One victim received 10 stitches as a result of this premeditated attack. Eric Collier could not be reached for comment. Mobile County Public Schools communications director Rena Philips said MCPSS is aware of the situation and will investigate it. Collier is 48-38 in eight years as the head coach of Theodores. He was also the head coach at Alma Bryant for four years. This post is being updated

