The Netherlands’s Megan Do will participate in the UIL State Tennis Tournament on Thursday





Megan Do returns to State as a singles player after qualifying in doubles as a freshman

THE NETHERLANDS, Texas The 409 will be well represented at the UIL State Tennis Tournament later this week, with three local participants. Megan Do of the Netherlands is our only girl to qualify for the state after knocking out the best player in the 5A Region III Championship. Do has experience in doubles, but he will be the first time she will represent Big Ned in singles. “It’s a great performance, especially because they are singles and I can only rely on myself. I know it will be difficult, there are no easy games here, but I will do my best and hopefully win a victory for the Netherlands.” Her Coach Jorge Lopez has seen her improvement in singles. “I think she also has the game to play singles. She did really well in doubles in her first year and she’s improved a lot. I think she’s been more focused on the singles game since then. Is going to get harder, much harder, because you have to be in even better shape because you’re playing out there all by yourself, but she’s shown during regionals that she really has the heart and mind to go the extra mile. that girl was really good and she fought and she fought and for the first time I saw her smile and party, so it was great to see that. ” And while Megan has that experience competing in a state tournament, she knows it will be very different in singles this time. “It certainly gave me more experience, that way I know what I’m getting into. But who knows? Singles are something completely different.” Megan’s coach also believes that the fact that three players go to the state from this area proves just how strong tennis is getting in the region. “ Well, I really think this region has gotten better. We have several good 4A and 3A schools. And even 6A with West Brook, I think the region has gotten stronger I think. And I think our area is stronger We’ve gotten better tournaments and we have a summer program now that the kids are playing. I think that shows the number of kids that everyone gets in school. So I think tennis has grown in that sense. Maybe the pros have, I don’t. “I don’t know. But I think we have a better quality these days.”

