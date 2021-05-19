Skating for joy | NHL.com





Skating on an ice rink is a thrill that Martin Hlinka wants to share with hundreds – and once thousands – of girls and boys from Seattle and Pacific Northwest at the soon to be completed Kraken Training Center. “We want kids to learn to skate and move first,” said Hlinka, youth hockey director at the training center. “You see the joy and smiles when children realize that they can move on their own. They get better every time they are on the ice.”

Skating enhancements and happy smiles will unfold from this fall at the three-lane training center in the Northgate area. Registration for ice skating and hockey programs will open soon. You can Sign up for our newsletter here to be kept informed of the registration start date and other details and news. A range of programs will be offered by the Kraken Youth Hockey Association and Kraken Skating Academy, including an NHL Learn to Play program for girls and boys ages five to nine. The seven-week NHL Learn to Play program includes free full equipment from head to toe, helmet on skates and a stick. The requirement for the program is that children must be new to hockey and be between 5 and 9 years old. There are also Learn to Play programs for older children, adults and for children who have some hockey experience but may not be ready to join a team. The Skating Association’s Learn to Skate program, guided by figure skating director Chad Goodwin, is the beginner’s point for all participants. “It all starts with Chad and the Learn to Skate program,” says Hlinka. “It’s our foundation for learning the skills, so when they first put on hockey gear in NHL Learn to Play, the kids have already been successful on skates.” Goodwin and his colleagues will teach all kids to skate (adult novices have similar opportunities) before youngsters choose hockey or figure skating. Note to Parents: Two of America’s most decorated women’s hockey players, Kraken pro scout Cammi Granato, and five-time world champion and four-time Olympiad Julie Chu, started figure skating when Mom and Dad introduced. Both urged their parents to let them play hockey – and both at a time when there were no local girls’ hockey programs. “We understand that every child will have a different skating background,” says Goodwin. “They will be placed at the appropriate skill level and we will determine which skills to emphasize. Our goal is for every skater to gain confidence on the ice.” Tweet from @SeattleKraken: The #SeaKraken Training Center staff are adding four new leaders who will work together to make the rink a fun experience for everyone. Read more https://t.co/HsaM9cvzdV pic.twitter.com/9dDDT0PxBD Early lessons will likely involve balance work and tend to slow-motion movements to emphasize technique. The first day always includes a lesson on how to fall and protect yourself. “It’s about maneuvering their bodies and staying safe,” says Goodwin. “Children learn how to fall safely and get up on their own.” The Learn to skate in the USA. curriculum is endorsed by USA Hockey and American figure skating. For Hockey Players: Once they complete the NHL Learn to Play program, they will continue to develop their skills in the in-house “Squid Squad” program. Eight-year-olds and older can compete in 8U, 10U and 12U Jr. Kraken League playing teams. Children who want to become figure skaters will participate in Emerald Edge programs. The hockey programs will follow Learning to play NHLs principles and format, plus USA Hockey’s integration “Come and play youth hockeyprinciples in all classes and team play. A detail for parents new to the sport and / or who played themselves more than a decade ago: in 2011, USA Hockey passed a rule that forbids control (using the body to disturb an opponent) until players reach the 14U. level. Regardless of the skating choice, there will be “no shouting and screaming,” says Hlinka, and they will “do it in a fun way.” The fun factor is worth repeating to emphasize. Rob Lampman, General Manager of the Kraken Training Center, says, “We are committed to developing a culture in the Kraken Training Center that reflects our organizational culture as an NHL team. We will build our programs to be inclusive and supportive. , with an emphasis on growing the game through best-in-class coaching and the long-term development of athletes. Above all, we always want to make it fun. “ Lampman goes one step further on the mission for the Kraken Training Center. “We have a responsibility at Kraken Training Center to educate our players and the wider community not only about the game on the ice, but also about the culture of hockey on the ice. off the ice. I hope to share the many experiences this game can bring to the community at large, youth and adult players, families and fans, ”said Lampman. “We invite all community members to be a part of it, be it skaters or fans.”







