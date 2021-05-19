The Ashes, schedule, dates, fixtures, Australia vs England, ticket release, where, when, sale





Cricket Australia has set the dates for its international summer schedule with a major change confirmed for the Ashes series. Cricket Australia said they hoped to host an Ashes series in front of a packed crowd later this year, but stressed that they would follow the government’s advice when it came to admitting traveling supporters. Mr. Ashes is one of the great global sports rivalries and seems to be getting bigger with each series and generation, said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s interim CEO. Fox Sports will broadcast all of Australia’s home tests, ODIs and T20Is this summer. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Lack of Testing Can Keep Aussies Fresh | 00:42 We can’t wait to host five Tests in England this summer. The most recent Ashes series was a remarkable match that captured the imagination of the entire cricket world and I expect this summer will be no different. In a perfect world, we would welcome the Barmy Army to return to these shores for a summer of song and sportsmanship. Of course, we will be guided by the Australian Government on all matters related to international travel. The five Test Men’s Ashes will start in Brisbane on December 8 for a day / night match in Adelaide. The traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground then takes place. However, Sydney will be the venue for the fourth test, rather than the series final as usual, with the fifth test at the Perths Optus Stadium. Get all the latest cricket news, highlights and analysis delivered straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now !!! < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> A young Ambrose – Jofra key to Ashes win | 00:58 It was the first time in more than two decades that Sydney had not been played. Afghanistan will also visit Australia for a Hobart test starting Nov. 27, while the men will also host nine ODI and T20 matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, a multi-format series between the women from England and Australia kicks off with a one-off test in Canberra January 27-30, followed by three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals. Not even a global pandemic could halt the momentum of the Australian women’s team after the record-breaking T20 World Cup in 2020, Hockley said. Australia’s favorite national sports team will face two of its biggest rivals this summer. Public tickets for the summer schedule are available from mid-June. Fans can purchase tickets at ashes.cricket.com.au. Here’s the full summer schedule: Australian Womens Team v India – TBC Man Test against Afghanistan November 27 December 1: Blundstone Arena Men’s ash series December 8 December 12: The Gabba December 16 – December 20: Adelaide Oval (day-night) December 26 December 30: MCG January 5 January 9: SCG January 14 January 18: Perth Stadium Ash test for women January 27 January 30: Manuka Oval Ladies Ashes T20I February 4: 1st T20I North Sydney Oval (night) February 6: 2nd T20I North Sydney Oval (night) February 10: 3rd T20I Adelaide Oval (night) Ladies Ashes ODI February 13: 1st ODI Adelaide Oval February 16: 2nd ODI Junction Oval February 19: 3rd ODI Junction Oval Men’s ODI series against New Zealand January 30: Perth (Twilight) February 2: Blundstone Arena (day-night) February 5: SCG (day-night) Men’s T20I series against New Zealand February 8: Manuka Oval Men’s T20I series against Sri Lanka February 11: SCG (night) February 13: The Gabba (Night) February 15: Metricon Stadium (evening) February 18: Adelaide Oval (Night) February 20: MCG (Twilight)

