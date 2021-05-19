HS Sports Roundup: Jamesville-DeWitt Boys Tennis remains undefeated with win over ESM (photos)

After losing several seniors to the nonexistent Section III spring sports season, Eugene Yong Sul, Jamesville-DeWitt’s boys tennis coach, wasn’t sure how this year’s squad would fare. After half a dozen games, the Red Rams were perfect, as they advanced to 6-0 on Tuesday with a 7-0 win against Eastern Syracuse Minoa.

I was very concerned about how successful we’ve had this season, Yong Sul said. I knew we would have a great season last spring with the number of seniors we had.

Despite having only a few returning student athletes on the roster this spring, Yong Sul said the team was supported by incoming underclass and some seniors joining the group for the first time.

We have a few returning players, and they are very high on our ladder, but you can’t win with three players, he said.

While the team has not lost a single game of 2021 so far, Yong Sul was quick to point out that there have been some forfeits of the opponents as the squad has been unable to assemble a full team.

Part of our success is that we showed up with warm bodies, Yong Sul said.

The coach of more than 20 years admitted that his bar for luck has changed this season and for now it is a reason to celebrate when an opponent is able to bring a full team of players to a match, as the case may be. was against the Spartans. . Yong Sul said he is not sure whether the reason for the declining numbers is because of the pandemic or because of the diminished interest in boy tennis.

As this spring campaign draws to a close, the next goal for JD is to defeat their next opponent, who may be the toughest yet. The 6-0 Red Rams will travel to 5-0 Central Square on Thursday for a showdown of unbeatables.

They are undefeated, were undefeated, so that’s our big game for the year, said Yong Sul.

The JD winners in singles play on Tuesday included Essex Glowaki, Mark Bratslavsky and Cooper Werner. In doubles, the pairs are of Luke Cantone and Michael Bratslavsky, Ryan Collins and Nathan Chen, William Parratt and Aiden Usher, and Shreyank Bhatt and Carson Souser won their matches.

Girls Golf

Liverpool 153, C-NS Blue 161

The Warriors drove their win streak to seven with the C-NS Blue team’s victory.

Natalya Avotins earned medalists with a 31, followed by her sister Solomia Avotins with a 33. C-NS Blue took the next two places as Jessica Ricciardi and Ava Mazzoli each shot a 36.

Liverpoolish Mackenzie Cahl and the Northstars Isabella Borte each shot a 43, followed by Natalie Hacker with a 46 and the Warriors Jewel Daniels with a 47.

Softball

Cicero-North Syracuse 9, Liverpool 0

Northstars pitcher Cassidy Ormond fired a one-hitter with one batter with 13 strikeouts when Cicero-North Syracuse won its seventh game in a row.

Cassie’s effort, determination and tenacity when she’s on the hill is incredible, said Northstars coach Mary Beebe. Her mastery of the game today, along with her teammates, is how the Lady Northstars play with the ball.

Alayna Harbaugh, Nicolette Kasch, Haley doorbell, and Sydney Nesci all accounted for much of the offense by running in two runs each.

Oneida 18, New Hartford 10

Olivia friend went 3 for 6 and drove in six runs in the Indians’ victory.

Julianna Caroli three RBI added while Sydney Lusher and Kennedy Curro each had two in the win.

Camden 17, Whitesboro 13

Sharlotte Jones drove in five runs and the Blue Devils used the seventh inning of six runs to secure victory in the Tri-Valley League.

Camryn Shenk, Kaitlyn Findlay and Kendall Musch combined to ride in seven runs for Camden (7-2).

Thousand Islands 7, Carthage 0

Marena Grenier threw a two-hitter with 18 strikeouts when the Vikings won its xx game of the season.

Ali Swenzon and Delaney Wileyeach doubled and drove in two runs. Wiley also tripled in the win.

Basketball

Westhill 11, APW 0

Geoffrey Daniul and Dominic Zawadzki combined on a five-inning two hitter in the Warriors (5-2) victory.

Dominic Zawadzki drove in three runs and Daniul helped his own case with two RBI for Westhill.