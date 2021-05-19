Fred Sasakamoose Day offers the chance to honor the life and legacy of the native hockey icon





One of Saskatchewan’s indigenous icons is now having his own special day. May 18 has been officially declared Fred Sasakamoose Day by both the provincial government and the city of Saskatoon, and on Tuesday, friends and family members of the late hockey pioneer attended a special ceremony at the SaskTel Center to celebrate the occasion. Sasakamoose is one of the first native players to make it to the National Hockey League. He died of COVID-19 last November at the age of 86. Nearly six months later, the day dedicated in his honor provided an opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of the man affectionately known as ‘Chief Thunderstick’. “When people make an impact in our communities, in our families, in our province, in our country, in the world, their names live forever. Fred may be gone, but his name will live forever, ”said Saskatoon Tribal Council chief Mark Arcand. Story continues below advertisement Read more: Fred Sasakamoose leaves a lasting legacy as an indigenous hockey pioneer Tuesday’s ceremony, which was broadcast online via live stream, was also the first chance for many of Sasakamoose’s friends and relatives to mourn his death together. Trending stories Ontario reports 1,616 new COVID-19 cases, but the lowest daily tests in a few months

US Navy pilots describe seeing a UFO in a “disturbing” documented incident Due to the pandemic, there were strict restrictions on the number of people who could attend his funeral, and although attendance on Tuesday was still limited to 30 people, the ceremony provided a much-needed close. Loretta Sasakamoose, Fred’s wife of 65, was delighted to have Chiefs and other representatives from various Saskatchewan First Nations in attendance. ‘Look at the headdresses, how beautiful they are. Our elders, I am so happy to see them. I know most of them. It’s a shame my family can’t all be here, but that’s okay. This is good, as it is, ”she told the audience. A book on Sasakamoose’s journey from the residential school system to the NHL,Call me Indian, is now on the shelves. His grandson Zaine Michael, whose interviews with Sasakamoose serve as the basis of the book, was also in attendance. “Don’t take the opportunity to say goodbye to your grandfather or grandmother, because when they’re gone, they’re gone. When I finished asking my grandfather and listening to his life story, I appreciated his story more and more as we buried him, ”said Michael. Story continues below advertisement Read more: PA Raiders Dallyn Peekeekoot in the footsteps of idol Fred Sasakamoose Sasakamoose’s legacy will also live on in a statue to be installed outside the SaskTel Center this fall, alongside that of another hockey legend whom Ahtahkakoop’s product Cree Nation looked up to. “(The statue) will be right there next to Gordie Howe, which is just so great to me. To have these hockey heroes, two heroes from our community, from our county side by side as inspiration for every young person who walks through the doors, ”said Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark. Between the book, the statue and the proclamation of Fred Sasakamoose Day, the legacy of the hockey pioneer is sure to live on for generations. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







