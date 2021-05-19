Fentons Street Experience starts tomorrow | News for Fenton, Linden, Holly MI

Starting tomorrow afternoon, Thursday May 20, certain roads in downtown Fenton will be closed at 4pm to make way for this summer Street Experience.
Fenton City was implemented last summer to help businesses in trouble due to COVID restrictions imposed by the state. Fenton City is continuing the Street Experience this year based on the positive feedback it has received.
Fenton City Council unanimously approved an updated emergency scheme in April to enable the Street Experience this spring and summer.
With health, safety and wellness in mind, Michael Hart, Assistant City Administrator and Downtown
The Development Authority (DDA) executive director said they have hosted a number of mini events to complement the Fenton Street Experience during the four months of operation from May 20 and October 21 to October 14 and 15, in addition to the Farmers Market at Thursday.
Every Thursday and Friday afternoon, residents and visitors are invited to come to the center between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM to take advantage of the expanded retail and restaurant space, as participating businesses are allowed to spread out on the street in front of their homes.
In partnership with Southern Lakes Parks & Recreation (SLPR.net), this time will host mini outdoor events and themes.
Ed Koledo, Executive Director of SLPR, said he was excited about the number of new attractions for Street Experience this summer. As an example of a new activity, there is a Mobile Skate Park on the tennis courts every Thursday from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, where skateboarding enthusiasts are welcome.
Shiawassee Avenue from Adelaide Street to LeRoy Street and LeRoy Street from Shiawassee Avenue to Caroline Street, and any other city streets designated by the City Police Chief.
Parking on the closed streets is not permitted during street closures. A 12-foot safety lane is enforced at all times for emergency services.
All businesses utilizing extensive outdoor seating and retail space are responsible for the overnight disposal of all trash and debris from the outdoor venue they occupied.
Companies applying for more outdoor seating or retail space must have a valid certificate of occupancy from the city’s building department.
To qualify for more seating or retail space, businesses must apply to the City of Fenton on a form available on the city’s website cityoffenton.org and adhere to all requirements.
As for the farmers’ markets and COVID protocols related to face masks, the Fenton Farmers Market is part of the Michigan Farmers Market Association (mifma.org) and follows their guidelines. Koledo said face masks are currently required at the farmers’ market, but that may change.
Go to fentonlinden.com for a complete program of events and their locations for this year’s Street Experience.
Meet the author Brenda Hasse
Kids Street Chalk Chalk the Walk
Kids Corn Hole & Giant Connect 4
Meet the author Brenda Hasse
Kids Street Chalk Chalk the Walk
Kids Corn Hole & Giant Connect 4
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit