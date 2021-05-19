Indiana Pacers crushes Charlotte Hornets to advance in the play-in tournament

A key player behind them, the Indiana Pacers wanted to make sure they still played with the right intensity for Tuesday night’s play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets in Indianapolis.

Not only did the Pacers reach that goal, they maintained that intensity for 48 minutes while beating the Hornets 144-117 to advance to the next stage of the play-in tournament.

Indiana will face the Washington Wizards on Thursday night for the right to be the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“We came out great. Everyone was connected,” said Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis. “I feel like we’re clicking more and more every game. The ball is moving, and that’s the most important thing.”

Sabonis, who finished with 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, struggled in the first quarter of the field, but it seemed he was the only Pacer to do so, as Indiana jumped to an early 10- in the first four minutes. points ahead. of the game and never looked back.

Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and had 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter as the Pacers built their lead.

Malcolm Brogdon, who played in his first game since April 29 due to a hamstring injury, got things started with a 3-pointer on Indiana’s first possession on his way to the finish with 16 points and eight assists. He was able to rest his hamstring from time to time and only played for 21 minutes.

“I was always aware of my hamstring,” Brogdon said. “When you’re dealing with hamstring issues, it can be dangerous, so there’s a little hesitation when you’re doing things you’re not going to do. Like tonight, I wasn’t going for rebounds in the crowd. I’m not jumping as high as I can. “Consciously and subconsciously, you think of things to avoid. But overall I felt good. I felt good. I am glad we took the win.”

The Pacers’ attack has never been delayed. Indiana got a wide open look and finished with more undisputed 3-pointers (13) than Charlotte with 3-pointers in total (12). According to research from ESPN Stats & Information, Indiana had almost as many undisputed field targets (36) as Charlotte total field targets (43).

And it didn’t just fall from the depths either. Indiana also had 64 points within the restricted territory, the highest it had in a game all season.

Even though the Pacers continued to lighten the scoreboard, Brogdon and Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren gave up the team’s defense for wearing them in the first half.

“I liked the energy we had, especially in defense,” said Bjorkgren. “In the first half of that game I thought our team defense was very well connected. I thought we were very physical. I thought we were very good on the glass, especially in the first half. But overall, the way the guys competed tonight and the movement and the way they shared it on the offensive end, it was good to be a part of it. ”

The Pacers did it all despite learning earlier on Tuesday that shooter Caris LeVert would be missing time after being entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Indiana finished with 35 assists and had eight double-digit players.

The Pacers’ top scorer was Oshae Brissett, who finished with 23 points. Brissett, who was not part of an NBA team in March and made his way to a multi-year deal with the Pacers, averaged 13.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 16 games of the regular season, all from start.

Brissett and his teammates enjoyed the way Indiana started. But they all know it has to keep going if the Pacers are to earn a playoff berth.

“We just have to come up with the same intensity,” said Brissett. “I feel like we did well to set the tone early and hit them first and not really give up. We did that all match; but really, those first five to 10 minutes we went. to them and we didn’t. We don’t hold back. We have to do the same thing against who we play on Thursday. “