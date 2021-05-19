Sports
Indiana Pacers crushes Charlotte Hornets to advance in the play-in tournament
A key player behind them, the Indiana Pacers wanted to make sure they still played with the right intensity for Tuesday night’s play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets in Indianapolis.
Not only did the Pacers reach that goal, they maintained that intensity for 48 minutes while beating the Hornets 144-117 to advance to the next stage of the play-in tournament.
Indiana will face the Washington Wizards on Thursday night for the right to be the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
“We came out great. Everyone was connected,” said Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis. “I feel like we’re clicking more and more every game. The ball is moving, and that’s the most important thing.”
Sabonis, who finished with 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, struggled in the first quarter of the field, but it seemed he was the only Pacer to do so, as Indiana jumped to an early 10- in the first four minutes. points ahead. of the game and never looked back.
Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and had 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter as the Pacers built their lead.
Malcolm Brogdon, who played in his first game since April 29 due to a hamstring injury, got things started with a 3-pointer on Indiana’s first possession on his way to the finish with 16 points and eight assists. He was able to rest his hamstring from time to time and only played for 21 minutes.
“I was always aware of my hamstring,” Brogdon said. “When you’re dealing with hamstring issues, it can be dangerous, so there’s a little hesitation when you’re doing things you’re not going to do. Like tonight, I wasn’t going for rebounds in the crowd. I’m not jumping as high as I can. “Consciously and subconsciously, you think of things to avoid. But overall I felt good. I felt good. I am glad we took the win.”
The Pacers’ attack has never been delayed. Indiana got a wide open look and finished with more undisputed 3-pointers (13) than Charlotte with 3-pointers in total (12). According to research from ESPN Stats & Information, Indiana had almost as many undisputed field targets (36) as Charlotte total field targets (43).
And it didn’t just fall from the depths either. Indiana also had 64 points within the restricted territory, the highest it had in a game all season.
Even though the Pacers continued to lighten the scoreboard, Brogdon and Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren gave up the team’s defense for wearing them in the first half.
“I liked the energy we had, especially in defense,” said Bjorkgren. “In the first half of that game I thought our team defense was very well connected. I thought we were very physical. I thought we were very good on the glass, especially in the first half. But overall, the way the guys competed tonight and the movement and the way they shared it on the offensive end, it was good to be a part of it. ”
The Pacers did it all despite learning earlier on Tuesday that shooter Caris LeVert would be missing time after being entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Indiana finished with 35 assists and had eight double-digit players.
The Pacers’ top scorer was Oshae Brissett, who finished with 23 points. Brissett, who was not part of an NBA team in March and made his way to a multi-year deal with the Pacers, averaged 13.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 16 games of the regular season, all from start.
Brissett and his teammates enjoyed the way Indiana started. But they all know it has to keep going if the Pacers are to earn a playoff berth.
“We just have to come up with the same intensity,” said Brissett. “I feel like we did well to set the tone early and hit them first and not really give up. We did that all match; but really, those first five to 10 minutes we went. to them and we didn’t. We don’t hold back. We have to do the same thing against who we play on Thursday. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]