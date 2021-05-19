Cricket Australia is hoping for ‘full crowds’ for Ashes series





Cricket Australia said they hoped to host an Ashes series in front of a packed crowd later this year, but stressed that they would follow the government’s advice when it came to allowing traveling supporters as the schedule for the English gentlemen and women’s tours was released on Tuesday. The Ashes for five tests for men starts on December 8 in Brisbane, before a day / night match in Adelaide. The traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground then takes place. However, Sydney will be the venue for the fourth test, rather than the series final as usual, with the fifth test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Both last two games are scheduled for January. Australia lost 2-1 at home to India in a memorable run of four Tests 2-1 played for less crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic between November 2020 and January this year. Non-essential travel to Australia from the UK is currently not permitted due to Covid-19. “The lessons learned from successfully delivering a safe summer 20-21 give us confidence in what we could achieve, and we were all hoping for a summer full of hustle and bustle and an Ashes atmosphere were all used to,” said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Interim Director. “In a perfect world, we would welcome English fans to return to these shores for a summer of song and sportsmanship. Of course we will be accompanied by the Australian Government on all things international travel.” The warm-up schedule for the English men ahead of the Ashes will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, a multi-format series between the women from England and Australia kicks off with a one-off test in Canberra January 27-30, followed by three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals. “2022 will be a great year for women’s cricket,” said Tom Harrison, CEO of the England and Wales Cricket Board. “With an Ashes, a World Cup in New Zealand and a Commonwealth home game in Birmingham, this could be a milestone year for our team.” Story continues Australia is holding onto the men’s Ashes after a 2-2 draw in England in 2019, when their women’s side won the corresponding streak by the emphatic 12-point margin to four. Scheme As Gentlemen 2021/22 December 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane December 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day / night) December 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne January 5-9: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney January 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth Ash for women January 27-30: Test, Manuka Oval, Canberra February 4: 1st T20, North Sydney Oval, Sydney February 6: 2nd T20, North Sydney Oval February 10th: 3rd T20, Adelaide Oval February 13: 1st ODI, Adelaide Oval February 16: 2nd ODI, Junction Oval, Melbourne February 19: 3rd ODI, Junction Oval, Melbourne kca-jdg / no

