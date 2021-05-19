Sports
Rob Ianello joins Lance Leipold’s KU football staff as general manager
Formerly a Kansas football assistant under a different coaching regime, Rob Ianello has in fact returned to Lawrence and joined Lance Leipolds’ new staff, just not in a role on the field.
Leipold announced on Tuesday that Ianello had been hired to become what the head coach describes as the program’s general manager.
Robs will work closely with me on many things day in and day out, really our entire organization, said Leipold of the new position at a press conference. Be fully involved with staff. Our recruitment organization, process, evaluations.
Buffalo’s associate head coach and recruitment coordinator under Leipold, Ianello, who also coached recipients during his time at UB, was on the list of assistants first reported by Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel to follow Leipold to KU.
Ianello was a recipient coach at KU years ago, on the staff of Charlie Weis. In addition to his time as KU’s recruitment coordinator and recipient coach from 2012-2014, Ianello has also worked as an assistant at Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Arizona. In addition, he was the head coach at Akron from 2010-11.
Leipold said he has known Ianello for 30 years.
I don’t think he stands in the background for anyone when it comes to organizing, recruiting and day-to-day business. He was my right-hand man in Buffalo, Leipold added.
That was a very important hiring for me at the time, and again it was extremely important for me to get Rob here, said the KU head coach. Selfishly, I need him in this role just as much as a coach on the field for what we want to achieve here and as quickly as possible.
Peterson assumes the role of an analyst
The safety coach for KU football in 2020, when Les Miles was still the head coach, Jordan Peterson was retained by Leipold, but will take a new role as senior defensive analyst.
Jordan has an excellent track record and resume, and is very impressive in the way he approaches the game, said Leipold in a statement announcing KU’s latest hiring positions. It was important to me to hold on to him to keep building this program.
Leipolds ‘defending coordinator, Brian Borland, is now Jayhawks’ security coach.
Former University Library assistant joins as an analyst
Most recently the defensive end coach at Buffalo, where he worked for Leipold in various capacities for the past six seasons, Taiwo Onatolu was hired as KUs senior special teams analyst.
Onatolu, like Ianello, was one of several UB assistants Yahoo Sports reported would be hired at KU.
Over the course of his time at UB, Onatolu also coached cornerbacks, special teams and was director of player staff.
Supplements from support staff
Leipold also announced the hiring of player staff director Grant Murray and director of football operations Michael Painter. Both Murray and Painter worked for Leipold in the same roles at UB.
Murray was also UBS’s director of high school relations. He previously served as a position coach with the state of Southwest Minnesota. A former offensive lineman, Murray played for Leipold in Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Before overseeing football activities at the UB for the past two years, Painter held the same job at Western Carolina. He has also worked at Connecticut and UMass, and was an assistant at Notre Dame and Cincinnati.
We were very excited to add these five great soccer spirits to our staff, said Leipold. Each of them have specific skills that allow them to thrive in their roles here in Kansas. Rob has amassed some incredibly prolific and talented recruiting classes from various Power 5 programs and will be a great resource here. Michael, Grant, and Taiwo were all big parts of the success we had in Buffalo, and will fit right into this.
Retain other support staff
Leipold also maintains a number of KU support staff.
Travis Partridge, who was an interim quarterbacks coach last spring, before hiring a permanent head coach, will remain with the Jayhawks as if in an offensive quality control position. Thomas Wells was retained in a defensive quality control role.
Additionally, Leipold welcomes four analysts: Kevin Wewers (senior offensive analyst), Brock Caraboa (senior defensive analyst), Chris Woods (senior defensive analyst) and Luke Roth (senior special teams analyst).
Former KU senior offensive analyst John Morookian, who was also an interim offensive line coach in 2020, has joined the Akron staff as a tight-end coach.
