Kacey Bellamy, three-time American women’s hockey woman, is retiring





Three-time American women’s hockey Olympian Kacey Bellamy, a member of the popular 2018 gold medal-winning team, announced her retirement on Tuesday. The 34-year-old Bellamy played 130 games in 15 years with the national team and had 11 goals and 38 assists. “Hockey has given me the most incredible memories, and as difficult as this is, I know in my heart that it is right,” Bellamy said in her announcement. “So I’ve decided to get out of the game and start the next chapter in my life.” Bellamy, a defender, was on Olympic teams that had won silver medals in 2010 and 2014, before being part of the memorable 2018 squad that defeated Canada in South Korea’s gold medal match. It was the first time that American women had won gold since 1998. Bellamy also played professional hockey for teams in Boston and Calgary, amassing 105 points (22 goals, 83 assists) in 166 games in total. She played college hockey for New Hampshire from 2005-2009 and had 27 goals and 80 assists (107 points) in 143 games. Field level media Our standards: Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

