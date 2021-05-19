What channel is Spurs vs. Grizzlies today? TV schedule, starting time for NBA play-in tournament





Wednesday night’s NBA tournament game between the Spurs and Grizzlies will be a battle between two teams with old-fashioned sensibilities. Memphis is known for its indoor attack, as it led the NBA in both points in paint per game (55.8) and rematch points per game (15.0). Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is relentless in his attacks on the edge, and center Jonas Valanciunas pushes through big men opponents all season long. MORE: NBA Play-In Tournament, Explained San Antonio also does a lot of its damage from 2 point range. The Spurs finished last in both 3-point field goals scored (9.9) and attempted (28.4) per game. That’s no surprise, given that top scorer DeMar DeRozan is a mid-range maestro. Here’s everything you need to know about Spurs vs. Grizzlies, including the departure time and the TV channel for Wednesday’s game. MORE: Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) What channel is Spurs vs. Grizzlies? Spurs vs. Grizzlies is broadcast live on ESPN. You can stream the game live via Watch ESPN or the Watch ESPN app. Play-in games on ESPN can also be streamed fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial. Spurs vs. Grizzlies start time Date: Wednesday, May 19

Wednesday, May 19 Start time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT The 7.30 pm. ETtipoff marks the first match of Wednesday’s double cup. Warriors vs. Lakers airs live on ESPN at 10pm. ET. NBA play-in tournament format The play-in tournament will be held after the completion of the 2020-21 regular season and before the start of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The teams finishing Nos. 1-6 in the standings of each conference , get guaranteed playoff places. Teams Nos. 7-10 participate in the play-in tournament.

The No. 7 and 8 teams from each conference will compete, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. The loser gets one more chance to reach the play-offs.

The No. 9 and No. 10 teams from each conference compete, with the winner moving up and the loser playing No. 7-vs.-No. 8 game. The loser of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 games are eliminated from the playoff battle.

The loser of the No. 7-vs.-No. 8 match and the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 games will then play against each other. The winner of that game is the number 8 seed in the playoffs. The loser is eliminated from the playoff battle.

In addition to the play-in tournament, the 2021 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format, with full best-of-seven series through to the NBA Finals. NBA play-in tournament schedule May 18 Game (play-in) Time (ET) National TV Hornets vs Pacers 6.30 pm TNT Wizards vs Celtics 9 o’clock in the evening TNT May 19 Game (play-in) Time (ET) National TV Spurs vs. grizzlies 7.30 pm ESPN Warriors vs. Lakers 10:00 PM ESPN May 20th Game (play-in) Time (ET) National TV Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Loser 8 pm TNT 21st of May Game (play-in) Time (ET) National TV Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser To be determined ESPN







