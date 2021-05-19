Mike Hussey speaks out after the Covid-19 bomb

Mike Hussey has admitted having a ‘why me’ moment after contracting the coronavirus while coaching in the IPL. (Photo by James Elsby – CA / Cricket Australia via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Australian cricket great Michael Hussey has opened up his experiences after contracting the corona virus while working as a battle coach in the IPL.

Hussey, 45, tested positive for the virus shortly after a fellow Chennai Super Kings coach turned out to have Covid earlier in May.

Those two cases, combined with the drastically worsening spread of the virus in India, resulted in the suspension of the IPL season.

The tournament was played in a bubble in Mumbai, where Hussey told Fox Sports he felt safe, but a move to Dehli exposed several IPL figures to the virus.

After suspecting he had contracted the virus, Hussey admitted that he had a “why me?” Just before his thoughts turned to the general situation.

“I was not surprised,” he said Fox Sports.

“I was like, ‘Oh god why me’, but I didn’t think much at all.

‘I certainly wasn’t worried about my breathing or things like that. It was just a bit annoying.

“Looking back on it now, I probably beat around it a bit more than I thought at the time.

At the time, I thought I wasn’t feeling great, but not life-threatening or anything like that. But after a while it does take its toll, I think. ‘

Hussey returned to Australia on the commercial flight that repatriated the majority of Australia’s 38 IPL players, coaches and staff.

He was allowed to board the flight after completing 10 days of isolation in India, and will now be in the mandatory 14 days of hotel quarantine after returning home.

Australian cricketers are returning home amid the COVID chaos in India

The cricketers will spend fourteen days in NSW’s hotel quarantine system.

They have not received any exemptions or concessions, but are accommodated outside of the state limit for returning travelers.

“We don’t give a general yes to anyone,” Berejiklian told reporters on Monday.

“A request has been made to go beyond our cap.

“When we get these requests through federal government agencies or other authorities, our health and police teams make independent assessments.

Michael Hussey returned to Australia last week and completes the hotel’s quarantine following a contract with the coronavirus while coaching in the IPL. (Photo by Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)

“For example … seasonal workers or other categories of people.

“We have received those requests and we have dealt with them through an independent health and police review.

“If health and police are of the opinion that for some reason we can’t get over our hat at all, that request will be denied.”

It is the second time in six months that NSW has come to the rescue of the sport.

Last summer, players in Australia and India were given the green light to fly from the IPL to Sydney after CA talks with the Queensland government failed.

With AAP

