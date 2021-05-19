Kick-off / TV details announced for OU and Arkansas games





A first set of game details were announced for the Texas football program for the upcoming 2021 season on May 18. In a official release from the school on May 18, Texas announced the start time for their non-conference meeting with the Arkansas Razorbacks and some additional game details for the Red River Rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas will take on an old rival in Arkansas on Sept. 11. And the game details released for this outing make it a primetime showdown that will be televised to national audiences on ESPN. This game between Texas and Arkansas kicks off at 6:00 p.m. CT on September 11. More about game details released for Texas football on ESPN this year The Texas-Arkansas kickoff time announcement is the first to do so for a match on the Longhorns schedule this fall. And the game details released for Red River vs. the Sooners, scheduled for October 9 at the Texas State Fairgrounds in Dallas, did not include the start time. Nevertheless, we now know that the game will be broadcast on ESPN / ABC again for a national television audience. Fox won’t be the one to broadcast Red River this year. So far, ESPN / ABC is the only television network known to have at least one game in the books for the Longhorns this fall. Fox usually gets a host of the Big 12 games every season, but so far none of that television data has been announced regarding the Longhorns. And Longhorn Network gets a few games for Texas every year. Texas plans to open the 2021 regular season at home in DKR on September 4 against Louisiana. Last season, Texas finished with a record of 7-3 (5-3 Big 12) led by former head coach Tom Herman. On January 2, Herman was replaced by former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian, as Texas’ next head coach.

