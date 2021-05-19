Frontier girl tennis turns Greenfield off





Mary Laurens held out for a marathon win at No. 1 in singles, and a visit to Frontier scored a 4-1 win over Greenfield on Tuesday in a Tri-County League North girls tennis match on the Davis Street courts in Greenfield. Laurens scored a 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8 victory over Greenfields Jenna Keith in first place. Frontier swept the singles matches, with Coleman Hartner taking a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 2 against Greenfields Estera Covalenco and Emma Clancy a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 against Mireb Gheorghita. In the second doubles, Frontiers Grace O’Leary and Samantha Scanlon stopped Greenfields Aisha Pruitt Gonzalez and Rory Cronen-Townsend 6-3, 6-1. Minnechaug 3, Amherst 2 Lilli Conrad and Rebekah Hong respectively scored victories in the second and third basehit to help the Hurricanes with a loss on Tuesday. Conrad captured a 6-1, 6-1 win over Minnechaugs Lilliana DiGrande, while Hong was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Grace Coopee. Ludlow 5, Northampton 0 The game of the day came on the first singles, where Ludlows Malina Dinis Northamptons held off Camille Richmond 6-4, 6-7, 10-7. Ludlows Jessica Morgado was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Louisa Dice at No. 2 singles. The Devils fell to 1-2. Agawam 4, South Hadley 1 Grace Ryan scored the Tigers’ lone run on the first basehits, where she registered a convincing 6-1, 6-0 victory over Agawams Brooke Eastman. Holyoke 4, Chicopee 0 Maeve Norton was a 6-3, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles to help the Knights beat the Pacers. Second double play was not contested. Paige Brainard won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, while Kara McGuinness took a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 3. The first doubles team of Keegan Kukuchka and Marcel Guzik scored a 6-4, 7-6 victory. Lacrosse in boys Westfield 22, Northampton 1 Yano Porter scored from Liam Parr to defeat the Blue Devils. Amherst 9, West Springfield 5 Skyler Ferro, Tyler Borrell (two assists) and John Hanscom (assist) each found the net twice for the Hurricanes in a home win. Dominic MacDonald provided two assists and scored a goal, and Shire Thompson had a goal and an assist. Amherst’s Liam Johnson stopped 13 shots and Max Frenette made six saves. Lacrosse in girls Marys 17, Monson 7 Katarzyna Wisnauckas and Skylar Duda led the scoring for the Saints with four goals each in a 17-7 victory on Tuesday. Wisnauckas also had an assist while Summer Duda added two goals. Monson closed the gap to 8-6 in the half before St. Mary’s drove away with seven goals in the third to improve to 3-2 during the season. Agawam 16, South Hadley 1 Abigail Hartley scored the only goal for the Tigers, assisted by Erica Anderson. Alyson Cote scored 10 saves in the South Hadley net. Minnechaug 15, Northampton 5 Julienne Lussier and Chloe Denhardt scored twice each for the Blue Devils on Monday. Shea Crowther also scored for Northampton, which received four saves each from goalkeeping duo Gabby Adorno and Riley Shea. Izzy Epstein added an assist.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos