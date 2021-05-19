Frontier girl tennis turns Greenfield off

Mary Laurens held out for a marathon win at No. 1 in singles, and a visit to Frontier scored a 4-1 win over Greenfield on Tuesday in a Tri-County League North girls tennis match on the Davis Street courts in Greenfield.
Laurens scored a 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8 victory over Greenfields Jenna Keith in first place.
Frontier swept the singles matches, with Coleman Hartner taking a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 2 against Greenfields Estera Covalenco and Emma Clancy a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 against Mireb Gheorghita.
In the second doubles, Frontiers Grace O’Leary and Samantha Scanlon stopped Greenfields Aisha Pruitt Gonzalez and Rory Cronen-Townsend 6-3, 6-1.
Minnechaug 3, Amherst 2 Lilli Conrad and Rebekah Hong respectively scored victories in the second and third basehit to help the Hurricanes with a loss on Tuesday.
Conrad captured a 6-1, 6-1 win over Minnechaugs Lilliana DiGrande, while Hong was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Grace Coopee.
Ludlow 5, Northampton 0 The game of the day came on the first singles, where Ludlows Malina Dinis Northamptons held off Camille Richmond 6-4, 6-7, 10-7.
Ludlows Jessica Morgado was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Louisa Dice at No. 2 singles.
The Devils fell to 1-2.
Agawam 4, South Hadley 1 Grace Ryan scored the Tigers’ lone run on the first basehits, where she registered a convincing 6-1, 6-0 victory over Agawams Brooke Eastman.
Holyoke 4, Chicopee 0 Maeve Norton was a 6-3, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles to help the Knights beat the Pacers.
Second double play was not contested.
Paige Brainard won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, while Kara McGuinness took a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 3.
The first doubles team of Keegan Kukuchka and Marcel Guzik scored a 6-4, 7-6 victory.
Westfield 22, Northampton 1 Yano Porter scored from Liam Parr to defeat the Blue Devils.
Amherst 9, West Springfield 5 Skyler Ferro, Tyler Borrell (two assists) and John Hanscom (assist) each found the net twice for the Hurricanes in a home win.
Dominic MacDonald provided two assists and scored a goal, and Shire Thompson had a goal and an assist. Amherst’s Liam Johnson stopped 13 shots and Max Frenette made six saves.
Marys 17, Monson 7 Katarzyna Wisnauckas and Skylar Duda led the scoring for the Saints with four goals each in a 17-7 victory on Tuesday.
Wisnauckas also had an assist while Summer Duda added two goals.
Monson closed the gap to 8-6 in the half before St. Mary’s drove away with seven goals in the third to improve to 3-2 during the season.
Agawam 16, South Hadley 1 Abigail Hartley scored the only goal for the Tigers, assisted by Erica Anderson.
Alyson Cote scored 10 saves in the South Hadley net.
Minnechaug 15, Northampton 5 Julienne Lussier and Chloe Denhardt scored twice each for the Blue Devils on Monday.
Shea Crowther also scored for Northampton, which received four saves each from goalkeeping duo Gabby Adorno and Riley Shea. Izzy Epstein added an assist.