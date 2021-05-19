Valley News – Princeton graduate, BU assistant Norton named Dartmouth women’s hockey coach





Published: 5/18/2021 6:05:39 PM Modified: 5/18/2021 6:05:37 PM

HANOVER Dartmouth College has plunged into Hockey East to hire Liz Keady Norton as the new women’s ice hockey coach. Announced late Tuesday, Norton will take the helm as the Big Green’s 11th coach in program history. She spent the past four years at Boston University, first as an assistant coach before being elevated to associate head coach two years ago. The Terriers recorded a 59-39-18 mark throughout her four seasons there. Liz brings unique experience to Dartmouth women’s hockey, interim athletics director Peter Roby said in a press release. She was a successful student and athletes while attending Princeton, so she appreciates and believes in the Ivy model. She has coached at the highest level of hockey and is a role model for current and future women in college. Norton graduated from Princeton in 2008, scoring 79 points in 118 career games with the Tigers, captaining her senior campaign. The native of Braintree, Massachusetts, was the team’s most valuable and improved player in 2004-05, led the team with short goals in 2006-07, and the Tigers had won the most goals in 07-08. She departed from the 05-06 season to play with the US national team on the pre-Olympic tour. Coaching began with a two-year period at Andover (Mass.) High School from 2012-14. She returned to ECAC Hockey as an assistant at Union for a year and Harvard for two before moving to BU. I am grateful for my time at Boston University and the support I have received from the BU athletics division over the past four years, Norton said. I am excited and honored to be back in the Ivy League and can’t wait to get started. Norton replaces interim coach Morgan Illikainen, who took over from former Canadian Olympic team coach Laura Schuler last August, but never coached a game thanks to the Big Greens season’s COVID-19 pandemic last winter. Schuler was 19-61-6 in three seasons with Dartmouth. Big Green has not made it to the ECAC tournaments in seven years.







