



Returning GWS backman Nick Haynes believes a pack mindset has helped the AFL’s most inexperienced defense in recent weeks. Haynes is confident that he will be able to hit the West Coast at Giants Stadium on Sunday after missing the last three rounds due to a hamstring injury. The interception machine has been one of the main players on the club’s injury list this season, with Toby Greene, Stephen Coniglio, Phil Davis, Harry Perryman, Matt de Boer, Brent Daniels, Lachie Keeffe and Braydon Preuss all unavailable. The Giants’ backline is extremely exhausted. Jack Buckley, who played out of position and on Jack Riewoldt, played in his 11th game when GWS suffered a four-point loss against Richmond. Sam Taylor serves as a 43-game ‘veteran’ of the club’s back half, while Buckley, Lachie Ash (21 games), Isaac Cumming (19 games) and Connor Idun (11 games) also apparently enjoyed extra responsibility during the injury . crisis. “It will be difficult when all the old boys come back and try to take their places because they played so well,” said Haynes. “It all started in the preseason, when all the backs and everyone got back in good shape. You could tell they were really hungry to push for seniors. “The young boys have shown a good spirit and are fighting, they have improved very quickly. “We play with a real pack mentality and that helps individuals to improve.” Taylor, who had gone from strength to strength since recovering from the debilitating bacterial infection that ruined his 2020 campaign, tipped “the best is yet to come” from his most inexperienced teammates. Former captain Callan Ward is not surprised by the reaction of Taylor, Buckley and Idun after they were thrown in the deep end by the ninth-seeded squad. “They’re three of the most competitive guys I know. Not just footy, but NFL SuperDraft, table tennis or whatever it may be,” said Ward. Story continues “They hate to lose. They are good friends and that has really helped us and will serve us well.” “I understand how difficult it is to establish yourself when you start your career and have played 25 games or less. “It’s a big challenge to get so many of our six or seven supporters to do that together, and they did it really well.” Haynes was successfully put to the test on Saturday and, provided he gets through Thursday’s practice, will be given the green light for the Eagles. “They could have pushed me last week,” said the Giant foundation.

