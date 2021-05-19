UK government authorizes entry of cricket teams from Pakistan and India despite red list status for coronavirus travel





A large squad from Pakistan is expected to travel to England for the onward journey to the West Indies, where the team will play two Tests and a five-game T20 series.

Pakistani pledges in England are from white ball cricket. The team will play three ODIs and three T20Is against England.

The families of Pakistani and Indian cricketers have not yet received permission to travel to the UK. ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom has given the Pakistan and India cricket teams a green signal to participate, even though both countries are on the coronavirus red list in the UK. The Pakistan cricket team is expected to reach the UK on June 22-23. They will have to be quarantined at the Ageas Bowl (Southampton) instead of a local hotel. The same conditions will apply to India’s cricket team, which will tour England for four months. In addition to playing a five-game Test series against England, India and New Zealand will also compete in the final of the World Test Championships to be played in the Ageas Bowl from June 18-22. Read more: Family gets British quarantine exemption despite arrival from Pakistan on the red list Pakistani commitments in England are only from white-ball cricket, where the team will play three ODIs and three T20Is against England. The families of Pakistani and Indian cricketers have not yet received permission to travel to the UK. The UK government has so far only authorized the crew and support staff to travel. The English counties are also pursuing their case regarding access to South Africa and Pakistani cricketers in England for ‘The Hundred in a months time. A large squad from Pakistan is expected to travel to England for the onward journey to the West Indies, where the team will play two Tests and a five-game T20 series. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has yet to decide on the strength of the squad. Summer cricket season in England The summer cricket season in England kicks off with two Tests against New Zealand and the opening test starts on June 2. Read more: British-Pakistani woman says family is being treated racially at quarantine facility in the UK The New Zealand cricket team has already reached England. Because the country is on the green list of the coronavirus in the UK, the traveling crew is only in quarantine for three days. The Sri Lanka cricket team must also play a white ball series in England at the end of June. Sri Lanka is on the amber coronavirus list for the UK and the team is expected to be quarantined for a week.







