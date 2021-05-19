Sports
2021 TENNIS ALL-STARS | ALLSPORTSTUCSON.com
Players of the year
Emily Flowers, Catalina Foothills
Jared Perry, Catalina Foothills
Freshmen of the year
Morgan Filer, Catalina Foothills
Santiago Lietzaw, foothills of Catalina
Coaches of the year
Daniel Root, Catalina Foothills
Jeffry Bloomberg, foothills of Catalina
LINK: SENIOR STUDENTS ATHLETE STUDY
GIRLS SOUTH ARIZONA
Emily Flowers, Jr. Catalina foothills
Annabelle Mulick, Sr. Catalina Foothills
Tanvi Narendran, Jr. Rincon / University
Abbigail Mulick, So. Catalina foothills
Sophia Silverman, Jr. Catalina foothills
Serena Hsu, Jr. Catalina foothills
Morgan Filer, Fr. Catalina foothills
Paulette Careaga Sr. Salpointe
SECOND TEAM
Ellie Netel, Sr. Catalina foothills
Ashiana Sanan, Fr. Catherine foothills
Tiffany Luu, Jr. Canyon del Oro
Nicolette Fajardo, Mr. Nogales
Madelyn Filer, sr. Salpointe
Sophia Lopez, Sr. Rincon / University
Sophia Lee, So. Rincon / University
Gianna Lampert, Jr. Catalina foothills
THIRD TEAM
Macy Goode, Sr. Catalina Foothills
Jamie Black, Jr. Canyon del Oro
Isabella Gandara, So. Salpointe
Kendra Metzger, Fr. Sahuarita
Megan Duncan, Jr. Walden Grove
Ashley Drake, Jr. Pusch Ridge
Emily Johnsboen, Jr. Pusch Ridge
Safina Blachly, Fr. St. David
BOYS SOUTH ARIZONA
Jared Perry, So. Catalina foothills
Jeevaj Bondalapati, Sr. Catalina foothills
Alex Pivniouk, Jr. Catalina foothills
Ethan Lee, Sr. Rincon / University
William Barrett, So. Rincon / University
Emilio Heredia, Mr. Nogales
Gabriel Corella, Mr. Nogales
Jacob Goldman, Jr. Ironwood Ridge
SECOND TEAM
Miika Lagat, Fr. Rincon / University
Gustavo Acosta Jr, Jr. Nogales
Hugh Ganem, Sr. Catalina Foothills
Nick Feltes, Jr. Ironwood Ridge
Ryan Haymore, Sr. Ironwood Ridge
Jack Clements, Jr. Catalina foothills
Santiago Lietzaw, Fr. Catalina foothills
Krishna Dasika, Sr. Catalina foothills
THIRD TEAM
Zach Gavin, So. Catalina foothills
Suraj Shah, So. Catalina foothills
Luke Kauffman, Sr. Willcox
Jordan Merrill, Sr. St. David
Drew Messing, Sr. Gregory School
Ilya Gromochenko, Sr. Sabino
Peter Pisciotta, Jr. Canyon del Oro
Jacob Walton, Fr. Sahuarita
FOLLOW @ ANDYMORALES8 ON TWITTER
Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the best high school reporter in 2014, he received the Ray McNally Award in 2017, a winner of the AZ Education News award in 2019 and he has been a youth, high school and college coach. He was the first in Arizona to write about high school beach volleyball and high school wrestling. His own children have won multiple championships in public high school and were named in all-state teams. Competing in high school hockey, basketball, baseball, and track and field, its unique perspective can only be found here and at AZPreps365.com. Andy is the Southern Arizona voting member of the Ed Doherty Award, recognizing the best soccer player in Arizona, and was named a Local hero by the Tucson Weekly for 2016. Andy was named an Honorary Flowing Wells Caballero in 2019 and is a member of the Amphi COVID-19 Blue Ribbon Committee. Please contact Andy Morales at [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]