2021 TENNIS ALL-STARS | ALLSPORTSTUCSON.com

Emily Flowers, Catalina Foothills

Jared Perry, Catalina Foothills Freshmen of the year

Morgan Filer, Catalina Foothills

Santiago Lietzaw, foothills of Catalina Coaches of the year

Daniel Root, Catalina Foothills

LINK: SENIOR STUDENTS ATHLETE STUDY GIRLS SOUTH ARIZONA

Emily Flowers, Jr. Catalina foothills

Annabelle Mulick, Sr. Catalina Foothills

Tanvi Narendran, Jr. Rincon / University

Abbigail Mulick, So. Catalina foothills

Sophia Silverman, Jr. Catalina foothills

Serena Hsu, Jr. Catalina foothills

Morgan Filer, Fr. Catalina foothills

Paulette Careaga Sr. Salpointe SECOND TEAM

Ellie Netel, Sr. Catalina foothills

Ashiana Sanan, Fr. Catherine foothills

Tiffany Luu, Jr. Canyon del Oro

Nicolette Fajardo, Mr. Nogales

Madelyn Filer, sr. Salpointe

Sophia Lopez, Sr. Rincon / University

Sophia Lee, So. Rincon / University

Gianna Lampert, Jr. Catalina foothills THIRD TEAM

Macy Goode, Sr. Catalina Foothills

Jamie Black, Jr. Canyon del Oro

Isabella Gandara, So. Salpointe

Kendra Metzger, Fr. Sahuarita

Megan Duncan, Jr. Walden Grove

Ashley Drake, Jr. Pusch Ridge

Emily Johnsboen, Jr. Pusch Ridge

Safina Blachly, Fr. St. David Jared Perry (Andy Morales / AllSportsTucson) BOYS SOUTH ARIZONA

Jared Perry, So. Catalina foothills

Jeevaj Bondalapati, Sr. Catalina foothills

Alex Pivniouk, Jr. Catalina foothills

Ethan Lee, Sr. Rincon / University

William Barrett, So. Rincon / University

Emilio Heredia, Mr. Nogales

Gabriel Corella, Mr. Nogales

Jacob Goldman, Jr. Ironwood Ridge SECOND TEAM

Miika Lagat, Fr. Rincon / University

Gustavo Acosta Jr, Jr. Nogales

Hugh Ganem, Sr. Catalina Foothills

Nick Feltes, Jr. Ironwood Ridge

Ryan Haymore, Sr. Ironwood Ridge

Jack Clements, Jr. Catalina foothills

Santiago Lietzaw, Fr. Catalina foothills

Krishna Dasika, Sr. Catalina foothills THIRD TEAM

Zach Gavin, So. Catalina foothills

Suraj Shah, So. Catalina foothills

Luke Kauffman, Sr. Willcox

Jordan Merrill, Sr. St. David

Drew Messing, Sr. Gregory School

Ilya Gromochenko, Sr. Sabino

Peter Pisciotta, Jr. Canyon del Oro

Jared Perry (Andy Morales / AllSportsTucson) BOYS SOUTH ARIZONA

Jared Perry, So. Catalina foothills

Jeevaj Bondalapati, Sr. Catalina foothills

Alex Pivniouk, Jr. Catalina foothills

Ethan Lee, Sr. Rincon / University

William Barrett, So. Rincon / University

Emilio Heredia, Mr. Nogales

Gabriel Corella, Mr. Nogales

Jacob Goldman, Jr. Ironwood Ridge SECOND TEAM

Miika Lagat, Fr. Rincon / University

Gustavo Acosta Jr, Jr. Nogales

Hugh Ganem, Sr. Catalina Foothills

Nick Feltes, Jr. Ironwood Ridge

Ryan Haymore, Sr. Ironwood Ridge

Jack Clements, Jr. Catalina foothills

Santiago Lietzaw, Fr. Catalina foothills

Krishna Dasika, Sr. Catalina foothills THIRD TEAM

Zach Gavin, So. Catalina foothills

Suraj Shah, So. Catalina foothills

Luke Kauffman, Sr. Willcox

Jordan Merrill, Sr. St. David

Drew Messing, Sr. Gregory School

Ilya Gromochenko, Sr. Sabino

Peter Pisciotta, Jr. Canyon del Oro

Jacob Walton, Fr. Sahuarita



















