Ondos Mati hopes for a better performance at NTTF National ChampionshipsSport – The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The competition started yesterday at the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) national championships with the preliminary round at Teslim Balogun Stadium’s Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall.

One of the cadet players leading the Ondo States challenge during the championship is Taiwo Mati, who hopes his state will finish among the top four in male singles. He pledged to do better his recent performance at the National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State.

I have positive feelings about this tournament because I have trained and worked hard. I am sure I will do really well to help Ondo State to the top four at the end of the championships.

At the National Sports Festival I lost in the first round, but I tried not to let that push me through. I made some changes to my game with my coach and it showed during the just concluded Aso Championship in Abuja, where I lost in the final, Mati said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has predicted that more talents would be dug up during the championship organized in conjunction with the Lagos government.

LSSC Executive Chairman, Sola Aiyepeku, who praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his continued support for sports development in the state, said the state was excited about the championship’s return after the famous Nigeria Open was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID – 19 pandemic.

We expect a lot of talent to come out of this tournament and as you have heard there are a lot of frameworks of competition here.

So we expect new talent and for us in Lagos this is what we have said about creating a circuit of events in every sport.

This is a national tournament and the international is coming later in the year, which the governor has already approved.

In between, we’ll have more domestic tournaments because that’s the only way we can improve competition, he said.