Tihar prisoner beaten to death with cricket bat, four arrested





Four days after a 33-year-old inmate in Tihar Prison was allegedly beaten to death by four other inmates, an investigation by Delhi police revealed that a cricket bat had been used in the attack. The four men have been arrested and police are seeking production warrants to question them. DCP (west) Urvija Goel said the deceased was identified as Srikant alias Appu, a resident of Ashok Vihar. We registered an FIR and our initial investigation revealed that the fight between Srikant and other inmates started about bullying. Further investigations are underway. Complainant Lalit, who is a guard at Central Prison No. 2, told police that he and his colleague, Praveen, saw that the four suspects used a cricket bat to knock off the deceased. Lalit told police in his complaint that they opened all the barracks around 6am and were in the waiting room. Around 7am they heard some noise coming from Barrack No. 4 and they hurried right away. They found that four prisoners from barrack # 6 beat Kishan Shresth, Kunal, Akash and Arun Srikant in barrack # 4 with a cricket bat. They threatened to kill him and then blood seeped from Arun’s head. They took Arun to the prison pharmacy and also tried to take in Srikant, but he refused to come after saying he would rest in his room. The case was communicated to the chief officer at around 9 a.m. and Srikant then announced that he was in pain. He was first taken to a prison pharmacy, from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital where he was pronounced dead, a senior police officer said. Police discovered in their investigation that Srikant hit Arun with a sharp weapon and that the other suspect hit him with a cricket bat. DG (Tihar Prison) Sandeep Goel said: The Tihar Prison Administration has also opened an investigation into the incident. Appu had been in prison since 2015 after being arrested in a murder and theft case.

