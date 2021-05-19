WVU head football coach Neal Brown keynotes Boy Scouts Leadership Dinner | News, sports, jobs













VIENNA – Neal Brown, West Virginia University’s head football coach, was the virtual keynote speaker for the 52nd annual Kootaga District Boy Scouts of America Mid-Ohio Valley Leadership Dinner at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna on Tuesday night. The dinner is a fundraising event to support the Mid-Ohio Valley Scouts program, from Wood, Wirt, Jackson, Ritchie, Calhoun and Roane counties to some parts of Ohio, said Michael Cidor, director of Kootage District Leadership District. “This helps us to support scouting and provide outdoor programs, provide staff like me to go out and help the local units with training, recruitment and things like that,” Cidor said. “It also helps us to leave the schools to run recruiting events to engage people in scouting, provide training materials and things to help the local leaders run the scouting program.” Cidor did say they received less than 50 percent of the funding goal, but will still receive donations year-round. Appearing via a virtual connection due to the college’s pandemic limitations that prevent personal appearances, Brown – who is entering his third year as head coach of the Mountaineers – said that while he’s not a great outdoorsman, he did say he and Scouts share the same interests much greater than that, namely the development of young people. “I myself admit that I am not very good with my hands and that I am not a great outdoors person, it is not because of a lack of effort. On the other hand, I think we share interests far greater than that, and it’s the development of young people, “ Brown said. “I love football, athletics has given me everything I could enjoy in life. But my real passion is the development of young people. I have so much respect for the Scouts program, what it means and how it has gone to develop young people. “ In addition to explaining the core values ​​he sets for the team to be the best mountaineer possible on and off the pitch, Brown also took questions from the audience ranging from strengths of the upcoming team to thoughts on how fierce the competition is. in the field. Big 12 conference and the pros and cons of the transfer portal. Brown is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and played football at UMass. He is a resident of Kentucky, where he was an all-state wide receiver at Boyle County High School and the No. 2 receiver in state history. Brown was head coach at Troy University for WVU for four years. The Mountaineers closed the 2020 season with 5-4. Filling in for Buckskin Council Leadership Council President Brian Doughty and District Chairman James Bennon, Assistant Scout Executive Larry Wunderly said the event would not be possible without the support of those in attendance at Tuesday’s dinner. “In the past eighteen months, Scouting has been challenged in many ways. But with supporters in the Kootaga District like you, we continue to excel in delivering quality programs at a high level for those who need it most, the youth and the youth who join Scouts, “ Wunderly said. Frankly, this wouldn’t be possible without your support. I applaud all of you and ask that you and your friends in the Kootaga District remain vigilant and continue to support scouting in the Kootaga District and Buckskin Council. “ Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







