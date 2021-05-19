Western AA Division Tennis: Missoula Big Sky’s Tolleson Knee Storms to Semifinals | Tennis in high school





MISSOULA Missoula Big Sky’s Jace Tolleson Knee has worked hard this week to earn the No. 1 seed in the boys’ girths on the way to the Western AA divisions. On the first day of Tuesday’s meet at Playfair Park, the senior rolled into the semi-finals with a pair of straight-set wins. He stopped Luke Olsen of Missoula Sentinel, 6-0, 6-0, and then tripped Sebastian Silverstein of Missoula Hellgate, 6-3, 6-1. Tolleson Knee, whose father played tennis for the University of Montana, will hit his ticket with one win on Wednesday. With two wins, he will secure a division title. The division measures Big Sky, Hellgate, Sentinel and Butte. The top four finishers in boys and girls singles and boys and girls doubles will advance to state next week. In the boys’ doubles, Sentinel’s Haiden Crews and Andrew Hauser had yet to play at press time after receiving a first round goodbye. No. 2 seed Chris Ledyard and Colton Quirk of Hellgate were also waiting to play at press time. In girls’ singles, Big Sky’s best Logan Roberts earned a spot in the semifinals. She swept past Berlyn Sonnenberg from Sentinel, 6-0, 6-0, then swept Katie Keller from Butte, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 seed Brooke Best of Hellgate reached the quarters with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Addison Winward of Big Sky. In the girls’ doubles, Hellgate’s best-placed team of Lily Wright and Ashley Young earned a spot in the semi-finals on Tuesday. The duo defeated Big Sky’s Hollin Keintz and Brooke Williams in their first game 6-1, 6-2, then sent Brooke McGrath and Ayrika Gerry from Butte 6-1, 6-0 in the quarter-finals. Sentinel’s second-placed team of Mia McLennon and Jayden Johnston reached the quarter-finals with a win over Butte’s Maisy Taylor and Abby Kelly.

