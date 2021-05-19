Tokyo 2020: IOC assures Japan’s fearful Olympics will be safe







Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike speaks with Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee

Image credit: AFP

The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday assured concerned Japan that the Tokyo Olympics will be safe for athletes and the host community alike amid mounting opposition to the Games and fears this will fuel a spike in COVID-19 cases. Speaking in Tokyo alongside senior Japanese officials, IOC chief Thomas Bach said more than 80 percent of the residents of the Olympic Village would be inoculated or booked for vaccination ahead of the Games starting July 23. He rejected growing calls for the global sporting showpiece that had already been postponed once due to the cancellation of the pandemic, saying other sporting events had proven the Olympics could go ahead with strong COVID-safe precautions. Bach’s comments came as Japan continued to grapple with a fourth wave of infections and a slow rollout of vaccines that has undermined the already shaky public confidence that the Games should go ahead. Together with our Japanese partners and friends, I can only emphasize this full commitment of the IOC to organize safe Olympic and Paralympic Games for all together. To achieve this, we are now fully focused on delivering the Olympics, he said. Less than 30 percent of medics in major cities in Japan had been vaccinated against COVID-19, with only 65 days to go before the Olympics began, the Nikkei newspaper reported Wednesday. Cabinet figures released this week showed that three months after the COVID-19 vaccination attempt in Japan, less than 40 percent of medical workers had been fully vaccinated. The problem is particularly pronounced in Tokyo, where the Games are held, and other major population centers, where the percentage of fully vaccinated medical workers was less than 30 percent. Much of the vaccine supply was concentrated in large hospitals and there were problems with the reservation systems for medical personnel, the paper said. The slow rollout for doctors and nurses is one of the complaints cited by medical groups that have spoken out against the holding of the Games. Bach promised to ease the burden on local medical systems during the Olympics. National Olympic Committees will be asked to arrange their own medical staff whenever possible, he said. Much of Japan, including the metropolitan cities of Tokyo and Osaka, will be in a state of emergency until the end of the month to try to fight COVID-19 infections. Okinawa’s southern prefecture said on Wednesday it would ask for its own emergency declaration as new infections hit record highs. The government aims to inoculate most of its 36 million over-65s by the end of July. To achieve that goal, the government hopes to take about 1 million shots per day, about three times faster than the current rate. So far, only 3.7 percent of Japan’s 126 million population has received at least one vaccination, the lowest rate among rich countries. Initially, the delay was scarce supplies of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the only vaccine approved by regulators to date. But inbound shipments of the Pfizer shot increased dramatically in May, and the government is expected to approve the Moderna Incs candidate for use in mass vaccination centers this week. The shot developed by AstraZeneca is also being considered by domestic regulators. Now that supply bottlenecks have eased, there are problems with vaccine reservation systems and labor shortages. The government said on Wednesday that it is investigating whether pharmacists can give the injections, after making a similar statement about dentists last month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos