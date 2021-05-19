Fury suggests that he will fight Wilder after the verdict





Tyson Fury seems to be suggesting he will have to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time after claiming the American had demanded $ 20 million to step aside and pave the way for a showdown with Anthony Joshua. Earlier on Tuesday, promoter Eddie Hearn had given Fury’s team a late-week deadline to save his upcoming summer showdown against British rival Joshua in Saudi Arabia. The match has been called into question by a legal ruling in the United States that Fury is contractually obligated to fulfill a third meeting with Wilder. An arbitrator’s decision, which may be legally binding, came just hours after Fury appeared to confirm that his clash with Joshua would occur on August 14. While the decision wouldn’t necessarily stand in the way of a Fury-Joshua deal, Fury’s team would have to call for a substantial reward to convince Wilder to step aside temporarily. And it would also seemingly stand in the way of hopes that the deal struck by Fury and Joshua could include a clause for an immediate rematch between the pair. Fury and Wilder fought a split-decision tie in Los Angeles in December 2018, before Fury won their second meeting through a seventh-round stoppage in February last year. Attempts to secure a third fight were complicated by an injury to Wilder and the lack of available television data, prompting Fury to move forward on the assumption that an agreement had expired. After announcing the arbitrator’s decision, Fury posted a message on his Instagram story accompanying a background photo of Wilder with new trainer Malik Scott. “What a joke @bronzebomber has become. 20 million were asked to move over #joker,” Fury wrote in the post. Fury had announced earlier this week that the unification clash was “100% on” for August 14, adding, “I can’t wait to beat Anthony Joshua on the greatest stage of all time.” Fury is represented by MTK, a sports management company with ties to Daniel Kinahan. Hearn had highlighted on Matchroom’s social media channels on Tuesday the need for Fury’s camp to find a quick fix. “We can’t wait,” Hearn said. “We had a deal with Tyson Fury and we were told that the arbitration would not be a problem, that we could continue with this fight. “They were wrong, and that’s up to them, that’s their responsibility and their problem. “We hope they can fix that problem, but we have to take care of ourselves and Anthony Joshua. “We need to keep the position of unified world champion, and those talks will continue and we want to know by the end of this week if we are fighting Tyson Fury or are we moving on with another option?”







