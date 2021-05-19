NZ tour of England 2021

In December 2020, Rachin Ravindra dislocated his right shoulder during a Super Smash outing for Wellington Firebirds. A visit to the surgeon later that evening brought him news that he would be out of action for at least nine months.

The news was crushing as Ravindra had been earmarked as a player to watch in NZC’s High Performance camps in Lincoln. At that point, Ravindra considered spending the winter finishing a few papers for the Computer Engineering degree he is pursuing.

However, surgery was not an easy option. The Wellington surgeon was fully booked this month, so Ravindra had to wait for a lock to open. For the next two months, he worked on strength and mobility exercises with Wellington Firebirds’ physical therapist Nishil Shah. By the time an operating theater became available, he had gained considerable strength.

Perhaps it was the whim of fate, but the delay in getting a seat for surgery has proved a boon now that Ravindra is fit enough to take his first tour with New Zealand. And it’s a big one too: first a run of two tests against England in England, followed by a final of the World Test Championship against India.

“Yeah, I definitely had to squeeze myself a few times and say, ‘oh, is this really happening?’ And kind of get seen in one of these Black Caps kits with some of the guys I grew up with, ”he said on Tuesday of jumping on the plane to England. “Being able to grind against each other, but it’s a bit of a unique experience, especially with Covid. Seeing empty airports isn’t that common, but yes, even at the airport, with such a world-class team, me every moment. “

Ravindra, 21, is one of two new faces in a strong 20-man squad currently being quarantined upon arrival in the UK. Before arriving, he spent two weeks in Lincoln training with his New Zealand teammates, an experience he described as “surreal”.

Since making his first-class debut just over two years ago, on an A tour against Pakistan in the UAE, Ravindra has racked up impressive numbers as a top-tier hitter: three first-class centuries and nine half-centuries in 26 games. . He also bowls more than nifty left arm spin, something he’s still working hard on. His performances also coincided with Wellington at an unprecedented high level. They won the Plunket Shield and the Super Smash in 2019-2020. The following season, they defended their Super Smash crown.

“Yes, it has been great,” said Wellington coach Glenn Pocknall of Ravindra’s development since he first saw him as a 16-year-old. When he first got into domestic cricket, he was young and did a good job starting, which few young players do in New Zealand. It normally takes two or three years to get their bearings, but he came in and did well. had a setback in form one season, but the nice thing was that it never affected him mentally or affected his confidence or his ability to think positively about his game.

‘He’s got three ducks in a row [in his first season], for some players, it can ruin them, but he kept watching his game and thinking of ways to get better. That underlying attitude and belief that he knew he was good enough stood out. He came out on the other side and it was cool. He was only young, and I have seen it go the other way far more times than the direction he has taken. That shows how resilient he is as a player, how mentally strong [he is]. It will help him if he is thrown for higher level challenges in the game. “

For over seven years, starting at the age of 13, Ravindra has been a regular visitor to India, not only on family vacations but also to hone his game against spider. His father Ravi Krishnamurthy is the founder of the Hutt Hawks Club which brings players to India every summer to play on different pitches and conditions. Some of the more established players, such as James Neesham and Tom Blundell, have also taken part in these off-season tours to India. It is these experiences, says Ravindra, that have helped him get better.

“Personally, in terms of cricket development, I’ve come a long way,” he says. “I certainly understand my game much better and I know what works for me in terms of preparation and what to think. Probably most of it was being an official cricket player. [playing professionally], that learning to balance in terms of mindset and how to take a little time off and keep working hard. It’s really taught me to be a cricketer over the years, I think we’ll be looking back to those tours I’ve been on in the past. I wouldn’t be half the cricketer without that kind of exposure. ‘

Right now, however, he can’t wait to get out and play, even though beating his friends at Call of Duty on PlayStation gives him a lot of fun. One of the first things he wants to do when they eventually start training is to chat with Kane Williamson, his captain and someone he wants to learn a lot from.

“I was talking about idols and he is certainly one of them,” said Ravindra. “He’s a world-class player and has been for 10 years. So I think any chance I have of dealing with him will be great. Learning from such a world-class player is something I can’t really get into. He’s such a special cricket player, so it’s an incredible feeling to be able to share the locker room with them.

“I think looking at him makes his hunger run away [stands out]. He looks like he wants to score a double hundred every time he goes to hit. And I admire that incredible, the temper to do that, the temper to win Tests for New Zealand is incredible. I think the way he goes about it is such a humble guy, and it just personifies the Kiwi way. It will be great to witness that in person. “

In the meantime, Pocknall, like Ravindra’s father, will be following the all-rounder’s first overseas test outing from Wellington. “He’s no doubt ready for skill,” said Pocknall. “He has performed well on the levels below, has a great technique to deal with different circumstances. Whether he can handle the step up emotionally, mentally – you don’t know until they play. But from my experience I have seen him handle playing. in higher rank and higher levels than his years, he got through well. The signals are really good, and he could handle what’s thrown at him. “

His father, Ravi, says his son is obsessed with cricket, someone who would often refresh scores on his cell phone when he wasn’t around a television. “Yes, I am a cricket fan at the end of the day. I enjoy cricket so much that wherever cricket is in the world I like to keep an eye on it,” says Ravindra. “And [I’m] be sure to watch county cricket and follow scores.

“There’s a four-day game starting tomorrow, so that will take up a lot of my time – sit on the balcony and watch it. So yes, not necessarily statistics, but tune in to some of the games. [doing so]. “

For some, this cricket obsession can lead to burnout. Not for Ravindra, says Pocknall. “Obsessive is a good word to describe his mentality around the game. It’s not very common for many Kiwi kids to get burned out, but he works out with his dad for 4-5 hours every day on his own accord, and he’s ready. it from an early age. It emphasizes his love and his drive to get better. “