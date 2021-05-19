BMHS Football Celebrates Progress | Sport

BELOIT Brad Dements’ ongoing mission to change the culture of Beloit Memorial football certainly didn’t end when the Purple Knights lost their spring season final to Verona, 42-20.
The following Monday, weight training began for the footballers who are not currently involved in baseball or track and field.
This Sunday, the team will hold its post-season banquet / picnic, but not before meeting at high school and receiving an escort from police and fire brigade to Dr. Leeson Park.
Why the party after a 0-6 season?
I know we didn’t win a game, but that’s not what it’s about, Dement said. These kids deserve something so positive. They have been through a lot of setbacks and I think they have laid the foundation for future teams here. Our motto is Build, Believe, United, Integrity and Discipline. They cover all throughout the season.
Dement said he hopes the community will appreciate the sacrifices and dedication of his 2021 spring players, who knew they would be taking on home-and-away series with three of the Big Eight Conferences heavyweights. Although they didn’t win, the team showed improvement and never gave up.
I really want the community to know that things are being done here, Dement said. It’s not the same old Beloit. But we would need a lot of community support to complete this turnaround. We need to set up our youth football program as well as our high school programs.
It helps, of course, if he is aware of his own status. Dement expects to hear soon if the interim tag will be removed from his job description for the fall.
That would give us some clarification, he said. Of course I hope that I will return as head coach. We could then start holding parent meetings and interested player meetings. We still need to recruit some players.
Dement said he was impressed by the steadfastness of his knights in the spring of 2021, most notably Shaquille Roman, Jaheim Davis, Jordan Powell, Kendale Thomas, Sebastian De La Torre, Lucas Carpenter, Josh Martinez and Jacob Raisbeck.
Senior running back Raisbeck had some excellent games against elite competition. In a normal season where the Knights would have had a chance to brave a pair of too-rans, he would have been a foolproof 1000-yard rusher.
He’s the kind of player you want on your team, Dement said. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and he puts everything on the line.
Now all the knights need to find is much more like him.
