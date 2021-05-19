Warriors vs. Lakers odds, predictions, betting trends for NBA play-in tournament game

The Lakers and Warriors will meet in the NBA play-in tournament on Wednesday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10:15 a.m.ET at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The winner will advance to the Western Conference playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The loser will play in an elimination game against the winner of the Spurs-Grizzlies match on Friday.

The defending champion Lakers (42-30) had the seventh-best record in the Western Conference. LeBron James missed 45 games and suffered a nagging injury for most of the regular season. He aggravated that injury on Sunday in the regular season final against the Pelicans. However, James is expected to play and Los Angeles ended the season with a five-game win streak.

Golden State (39-33) has won the last six games for the eighth best record in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry won the NBA scoring title averaging 32 points per game, and the Warriors ended the season with a six-game win streak. Golden State missed the play-offs in 2020.

It’s a superstar play-in-game that should grab the attention of the sports world on Wednesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lakers and Warriors betting, including updated odds, trends and our play-in prediction.

Lakers vs. Warriors opportunities

Spread: Lakers -5

Lakers -5 Over under: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Lakers -210, Warriors +176

Three betting trends to know

The Lakers won two of the three regular season rallies with the Warriors, and Los Angeles was 2-1 ATS as the favorite in those games. Golden State won the first meeting 115-113 on January 18. The Lakers won 117-91 on February 28 and 128-97 on March 15. James played in all three games.

The Warriors are 17-23 ATS as an underdog this season and that record drops to 7-16 ATS as an underdog. The Lakers are 24-26-1 ATS as the favorites this season and they are 12-17 ATS as the home favorites.

Golden State is 6-0 ATS during its current winning streak and is 8-2 ATS in the last 10 games. Los Angeles is 2-3 ATS through its current winning streak and 4-6 ATS in the last 10 games.

Three in-game trends to keep an eye on

LeBron’s injury

James played in Los Angeles’ last two games, averaging 24.5 points, seven assists and four rebounds in those games. However, he played in both games in less than 30 minutes. How will those minutes be managed when the second half is tight?

Los Angeles is only 5-4 this season if James scores 30 or more points. He is more valuable as a facilitator. The Lakers are 9-3 this season if he gives 10 or more assists, and one of those wins was the 31-point burst against the Warriors.

Pope on Curry

Success is a loose term, but Los Angeles security guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has admirably defended Curry in the past.

I don’t think there is such a thing as a “Stephen Curry stop”. He can drop 50 on anyone. But Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has as much success against him as anyone. Hard to beat with Curry 2013-21 to shoot 20.1 PPG on 41/33/91. pic.twitter.com/KmDwCT1jFQ Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) May 17, 2021

Curry can still go bad. As of April, Curry has averaged 37 points per game, shooting 43.7 from a 3-point range in that 23-game range. The Warriors are 10-3 when Curry scores eight more threes in a match, and that might be the target to watch.

In three regular season games this season, Curry shot 9 of the 26 from three-point distance. That won’t be good enough to beat the Lakers.

Which number 1 pick is stepping up?

Anthony Davis only played in one of the regular season games, but he had 17 points and 17 rebounds in that win. Like James, Davis played in the last two games of the regular season. That will be quite a challenge for Kevon Looney on the block. Davis is a good bet to lead the Lakers in scoring in this game.

Then there’s Andrew Wiggins, who will likely guard James and must be a factor in the attack. Wiggins has shrugged off the injuries of the past two seasons to an average of 18.6 points per game. Will the former Cleveland No. 1 pick that was traded to Minnesota as part of the Kevin Love trade star in this game?

Lakers vs. Warriors stat to know

While the focus will be on Curry and James, Draymond Green is also familiar with the rivalry between the two players given the four NBA Finals matchups from 2015-18.

Green averaged just five points per game in the three regular season rallies, but he had 5.8 assists and five rebounds in those games. Green should be a more active rebounder in this game; the Warriors are 6-1 if he makes 12 or more rebounds. Green will also likely be guarding James or Davis in spots so he can’t get in trouble or pick up a technical foul. He had 14 technical errors this season.

Lakers vs. Warriors prediction

Both teams have been hot for the past five games. Golden State averaged 123 points in that stretch and the Lakers are at 116 points in the same five-game stretch.

That’s why the potential for a high-grossing classic exists, and James and Curry can carry that. Los Angeles security guard Dennis Schroder will be a key player in controlling that pace for the Lakers.

The first half is going to be fun, but Los Angeles is getting tighter in the fourth quarter. Davis and James will power the final round of scoring and Los Angeles will get the number 7 seed in the West.

Final score: Lakers 118, Warriors 111