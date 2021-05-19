Boy Tennis: The revamped Wolves line-up looks to be learning on the go





A challenging start to a season? Doubtless. The Sequim boys tennis players had just five days from their first practice to their first game, while their line-up got a massive overhaul thanks to a number of factors, not the least of which involved the traditional fall sport with other ‘winter sports’. this spring. “It’s a challenge,” Sequim coach Mark Textor said last week with a grin as his team prepared for their second game of the young season. The Wolves see freshman Garrett Little as their best singles player in 2021, with junior Connor Bear a solid second singles player. Textor said returners Henry Hughes and Dustan Koch make a solid top doubles team. “After that, we have a lot of inexperience,” said Textor. The Wolves have some new athletes who normally play a different sport in the fall, but take advantage of the change of season to try tennis. The influx helps the program some players from last year’s roster either graduated or started playing another sport. That inexperience means Textor and assistant Rick Grant work with players from different classes who have little to no tennis background, trying to translate their athletic skills from one sport to another. “The season has been a lot of fun so far; everyone has been an empty plate, ”Textor said. What helps, noted the Sequim coach, is that “they have a really good attitude and they are good kids.” Textor said, “This year our goal is nothing but improvement. If we can keep improving, we have the chance to win a few. “ Connor Bear, a junior hiring a North Mason player here in the photo on May 10, appears to be bolstering a Sequim High boys’ tennis program that’s packed with athletic skills but little tennis experience. Sequim Gazette photo by Michael Dashiell Connor Bear, a junior hiring a North Mason player here in the photo on May 10, appears to be bolstering a Sequim High boys’ tennis program that’s packed with athletic skills but little tennis experience. Sequim Gazette photo by Michael Dashiell









