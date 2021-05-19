Sports
Buckeyes announces 2021-22 Ohio State Backeyes women’s hockey schedule
Columbus, Ohio The Ohio State University begins the 2021-22 women’s hockey season on the weekend of September 24-25 and hosts St. Thomas, the newest member of the WCHA on the OSU rink. WCHA announced the meeting schedule on Wednesday. This is a slate that starts with the Buckeyes game in September and ends with the WCHA Final Face Off on March 5-6.
In addition to playing 28 conference games, The Birth of The Birth also participated in D1 of the DC Tournament in Washington, DC, November 26-27, with St. Lawrence (November 26) and Penn State University (November 26). We play against (November 27). ). A non-conference series is scheduled for Lindenwood at home from January 7-8 in Ohio.
“We are very excited and look forward to returning to normal next season,” said head coach Nadine Museral. “It is great to be officially welcomed to St. Thomas and to organize them to start the season. Fortunately, we have the option to re-host a non-conference game and travel to Washington, DC. This is culture. It’s going to be a great experience from both a hockey and hockey perspective, and I’m also excited about the chance for fans to return to home games. “
In October, Ohio hosted Bemidji (October 15-16) and St. Cloud (October 29-30) at home, Minnesota (October 1-2) and Wisconsin (10). I am traveling on October 22nd. -twenty three).
In addition to the November D1 DC Tournament, Ohio will host Minnesota (November 19-20) and move to St. Thomas (November 5-6).
The only action in December is the series in Minnesota Duluth (December 3-4). Three home weekend series will be held in January for Lindenwood (January 7-8), Minnesota Duluth (January 21-22) and Minnesota (January 28-29).
In February, Buckeyes held a road series in Minnesota (February 4-5) and Bemidji (February 11-12), with a regular season finale with Wisconsin (February 18-19). to hold.
2020-21 Ohio State Women’s Hockey Schedule
Time is announced
September 24-25: St. Thomas
October 1-2: Minnesota
October 15-16: Bemidji
October 22-23: in Wisconsin
October 29-30: St. Cloud State University
November 5-6: in St. Thomas
November 19-20: Minnesota
November 26-27: DC Tournament D1 (vs. St. Lawrence 26-11; vs. Pennsylvania State University 11/27)
December 3-4: in Minnesota Duluth
January 7-8: Lindenwood
January 14-15: St. Cloud State University
January 21-22: Minnesota Duluth
January 28-29: Minnesota
February 4-5: Minnesota
February 11-12: Bemidji State University
February 18-19: Wisconsin
February 25-27: WCHA Quarter Finals
March 5-6: WCHA Final Face Off
March 11-12: NCAA Regional
March 18-19: NCAA Frozen Four
