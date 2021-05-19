Neshannock grad Umbs excels at pickleball | Local sports





By Ron Poniewasz Jr. New castle news Justin Umbs showed off his pickleball skills at a national tournament last month. A graduate of Neshannock High in 2006, Umbs earned four medals at the Minto US Open Pickleball Championships. The event was held at East Naples Community Park in Naples, Florida. JustinUmbs, a son of Dan and Holly Umbs, won gold in mixed doubles ages 30 and up. He worked with Megan Washburn. Umbs won a silver medal in the age group 19+ at the highest skill level, 4.5 / 5.0. In addition, Umbs also won a few bronze medals. He scored bronze in the 19-year men’s doubles and teamed up with Scott Golden at level 4.5 / 5.0. He won bronze in the men’s 30+ doubles, along with Golden. Naples is the pickleball capital of the world, Umbs said. I played in the 5.0 division, which is the highest division possible. I am extremely satisfied with how I have performed. I was the oldest in that category (men’s singles, 19 and over). Naples has the largest pickleball facility in the world with 60 courts. There were over 2,000 players representing 48 states and 13 countries. The tournament had events in men’s pro, men’s doubles, men’s skill / singles age, mixed doubles pro, mixed doubles age, mixed skill / doubles age, parapickleball doubles and juniors. Story continues below video In high school, Umbs competed for No. 1 singles for the Lancers boys tennis team as a junior and senior. As a sophomore, he was registered at No. 2 singles. During his freshman year, Umbs played exhibition doubles and sometimes fell into number 3 singles. Umbs, who will turn 34 in July, graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2011. He teaches pickleball full-time for Never Stop Playing pickleball camps. Additionally, Umbs has also created and operates Steel City Pickleball, which is based in New Castle. Pickleball is billed as a paddleball sport, which is similar in style to a racket sport. It combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis to form the game of pickleball. The game usually has two or four players using sturdy paddles made of wood or similar materials, with the intention of hitting a perforated polymer ball over a net. The ball resembles a wiffle ball as it has 26 to 40 round holes. I heard about it when I was at Slippery Rock University, said Umbs, a resident of Neshannock Township. I got my physical education degree and they taught us it as a game to teach kids before teaching kids tennis or table tennis; it is an introductory racquet sport. Pickleball was invented in the mid-1960s as a backyard game for kids. It is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. The spread of the sport is attributed to its popularity within community centers, physical education classes, public parks, private health clubs, YMCA facilities, and retirement communities. Multiple tournaments are played each year, both in the United States: the US Pickleball National Championships and US Open Pickleball Championships, as well as numerous international championships. Pickleball is a lot easier to pick up, Umbs said, comparing the sport to tennis. You can get good at pickleball pretty quickly. Tennis, it takes years and years of lessons to get good. The track is very small in pickleball. Most people play doubles, because singles is really exhausting. You have people of all ages and all weights playing. [email protected]

