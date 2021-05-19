Tony La Russa teaches Yermin Mercedes the unwritten rules of baseball

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you get a fresh, up-to-date column to start your day at one of SI.com‘s MLB Writers.

Say what you want about Tony La Russa, but that man never stops college. Less than two weeks after admitting that he did not know the written rules, he impressed all of us with his encyclopedic knowledge of the unwritten rules.

When 76-year-old La Russa retired to manage the White Sox this season, some people wondered if the game had passed him. He added that impression earlier this month when reporters had to explain to him that pitchers are not required to serve as free runners during extra time. But La Russa made it clear on Tuesday that he understands the existential questions the sport is asking and that he has answers.

On Monday, trailing 15-4, the Twins sent first baseman Willians Astudillo to the ninth inning. He retired the first two batters, then threw three consecutive balls to Chicago DH Yermín Mercedes, who leads the MLB with a .364 batting average. Astudillo’s fourth throw soared in at 47 mph. Mercedes knocked him over the fence in centerfield.

La Russa was furious. He ran onto the field to bark at his player for missing a ‘take’ sign and swinging in a 3-0 count. He called the Twins to apologize. He personally scolded Mercedes and then stabbed him to the press in fifteen minutes.

“Big mistake,” said La Russa before Tuesday’s game. “There will be a consequence he will have to endure in our family. But it won’t happen again. ”

La Russa declined to explain what that consequence could be, other than to say he wouldn’t put Mercedes on the bench, nor would he ‘hit him for being too big and too strong’.

He added, “I heard him say something like, ‘I’m playing my game.’ No, he doesn’t. He’s playing the Major League Baseball game. “

Indeed, despite La Russa’s insistence that Mercedes understood his mistake, Mercedes said on Tuesday afternoon that he has gotten where he is by playing the way he does, and that he intends to continue to do so. “I’m going to play like that,” he said. “I am Yermín. I cannot be someone else because if I change it, everything will change.”

He added that none of his teammates had told him they had a problem with the 3-0 swing. On the contrary, reliever Evan Marshall preferred several tweets in support of Mercedes, and short stop Tim Anderson responded on an Instagram post, “Game wasn’t over! Keep it up, big daddy.” Opponents included Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer and Giant starter Alex Wood also sided with Mercedes.

It seems Mercedes isn’t the only Major League Baseball player who doesn’t understand the game of Major League Baseball. What a relief, then, that La Russa is there to teach them all!

Some players think they are being evaluated based on their stats. Mercedes, for example, is a 28-year-old rookie, three years from arbitration. He may think he should take every opportunity to post impressive numbers so that his team will pay him a lot of money. That’s not true, La Russa helpfully explained. “You’re going to hit 400, 500 times,” he said. “Three events, do you think that’s going to make a difference?”

Another misconception that players and fans alike cling to is that it’s more fun to watch a 429-foot bomb than to watch one positioner walk against another. Wrong again! “Entertainment in our game is when two teams compete,” said La Russa. “It’s a real game and one is going to win, the other is going to lose and the excitement of, you get to the last three innings and neither side is sure they will – that’s the entertainment. Beating a club – I think I’ve been on both sides – I’m not sure fans like that. ”

Speaking of entertainment, La Russa offered a new solution to a different problem. Minnesota chose to pitch a position player and keep its bullpen for the remainder of the series; what is the sporty way to respond to that? “You know, if you could, I’d send three pitchers there,” he said. “Just stand there and tap the ball anywhere.” And people say MLB doesn’t know how to address kids!

Now, baseball jargon can be complicated, so don’t blame yourself if you don’t follow the latter completely. When La Russa said, “We learned from day one: Respect the game. Respect the competition. Respect your opponent, ”what he meant was, “Once you beat the other team a lot, it’s an honor to stop trying.”

The White Sox may not yet understand La Russa’s point, but the Twins seem to have gotten it. On Tuesday, a day after Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar was hospitalized with facial fractures from an accidental pitch, Minnesota-reliever Tyler Duffey fired a quick ball behind Mercedes. That’s playing the game the right way.

